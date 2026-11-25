Larry Murrin is to step down as chair of Bord Bia next April. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Bord Bia chair Larry Murrin will step down from the role in April next year.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said the post of chair of the board of Bord Bia for the next three-year term will be advertised on the State Board’s website in the coming weeks.

Murrin confirmed his intention not to seek a second term after he completes his current term in mid-April 2027.

Addressing the annual Bord Bia Plenary meeting on Wednesday, Heydon thanked Murrin “for the commitment he has shown to Bord Bia over a number of years, initially on the Consumer Foods Board and most recently as chair of Bord Bia.

“This advance notice will allow for a smooth transition with minimal disruption to Bord Bia.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Food Promotion, New Markets, Research and Development, Noel Grealish said, “Larry has shown true commitment and professionalism not only in his role as chair of the board of Bord Bia, but through his wider contribution to the agri-food sector.”

In a statement Jim O’Toole, chief executive of Bord Bia, said: “on behalf of Bord Bia, I would like to sincerely thank Larry for his immense contribution to the organisation, both as chairman and in earlier years serving on our subsidiary boards.

“His commitment to Bord Bia reflects a much wider, long-standing dedication to the Irish food and drink industry.”

O’Toole said he looks forward to “continuing to work closely with Larry over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition when his term concludes in April”.

“We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career,” he added.

Heydon backed Murrin earlier this year when controversy flared over the importation of Brazilian beef by Dawn Farm Foods, of which he is chief executive.

More recently, Murrin faced criticism after Sole Seafood & Grill, which is part of the EHL group that is owned by Padraic O’Kane and Murrin, was found to be serving chicken from the Netherlands.

The Irish Times’ late restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave also noted the Cajun chicken was sourced in Poland and that neither dish used free-range chicken.

In response, the chair of the poultry section of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Brendan Soden, said the sourcing policy of the Dublin restaurant was “making a mockery of Bord Bia and their Quality Assurance Schemes”.

Members of the IFA staged a sit-in at Bord Bia’s offices in January and also protested outside the restaurant.

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