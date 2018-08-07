Race permits and documents destroyed in fire at Athletics Ireland office

Athletics Ireland has confirmed that a fire at its office in Northwood Business Campus in Santry, north Dublin has resulted in the loss of records and permit documents.

The cause of the fire, so far unclear but suspected to be arson, occurred overnight on Monday. Most of the staff are currently in Berlin at the European Athletics Championships.

“Due to an extensive fire within the Athletics Ireland offices, all permits, permit books and all documents have been destroyed,” an email circulated to club secretaries confirmed.

It will be necessary for all such race permits to be re-submitted in September.

Athletics Ireland is the national governing body for athletics in Ireland. The association was in the process of beginning a move to new offices at the Sport Ireland Campus in Abbotstown.