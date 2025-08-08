Two online influencers found in breach of advertising standards over product posts

For the second time in weeks the ASA has upheld complaints against influencer Julie Haynes. Photograph: Facebook/Instagram

Two influencers have been found in breach of advertising standards for failing to make it more clear that posts promoting BPerfect Cosmetic products were in fact advertisements.

One, Julie Haynes, who hosts a podcast and who posts on Instagram under the title Twins and Me, was also the subject of complaints with regard to her promotion of Estrid Studios products.

The complaints were over what the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found to be a failure to adhere to guidelines on the labelling of posts as advertising.

With regard to the BPerfect Cosmetic complaints, on-screen notices were found to have involved text that was partly obscured, so it was not instantly clear to viewers it was an advertisement.

One complainant also suggested Ms Haynes was using a filter when applying the cosmetics , something that would affect how the products appeared on her skin.

Responding to the BPerfect complaint, an agent for Ms Haynes denied the filter suggestion, but the complaint was upheld. No response was received by the ASA with regard to the Estrid advertising complaint. The watchdog was critical about the lack of a response.

It is the second time in a matter of weeks the ASA has upheld complaints against Ms Haynes, who has more than 200,000 Instagram followers.

Another influencer, Sarah O’Connor, who posts on Instagram as @sarahburke_x and has more than 60,000 followers, was also found to have failed to label clearly as an advertisement a presentation to camera she did promoting BPerfect products.

The advertising standards watchdog also upheld a complaint against Ryanair. A customer said they had bought a flight in a promotion billed on the company’s website as a “big summer sale”, which included the claim “prices will rise”.

The customer said the price of some flights actually went down afterwards and a month later the one they bought was still available for a lower price online. Ryanair said – at the time it was responding to the ASA about the complaint – that the flight cost more, so its advertising had been accurate. However, the complaint was upheld.

So too was one against a television advertisement for the Dacia Sandero car. It was suggested the commercial contained depictions of the vehicle being driven without due care and attention, at speed and by people who seemed distracted as they were pictured singing.

“The complainant conceded that while it was likely the advertisement was filmed in a controlled environment they did not find it acceptable to depict unsafe driving styles and behaviours,” the ASA said. “They believed this to be especially inappropriate in the context of recent deaths on our roads.”

Other complaints to be upheld included one against discount supermarket Lidl by its rival Aldi.

In a social media and press campaign run by Lidl, a rosette was featured at one point with the wording “Ireland’s best value supermarket”. The press version also included the line: “The results are in. Lidl is Ireland’s best value supermarket.”

Aldi complained that the impression had been given that an independent process had taken place and its rival had won an award.

The ASA acknowledged the claim contained in the advertisement was based on data provided by a third party. However, it said insufficient information had been submitted to it to allow a judgment on whether the subsequent claims were justified. It said it considered the advertising “was likely to mislead consumers”.

Another complaint upheld was against Zeon Healthcare in relation to claims it made for its Macu Save food supplement. A complainant suggested the claim that the product was “clinically researched” gave the impression it was a licensed medicine that could help treat age-related macular degeneration, an eye condition. Three different complaints were upheld in this instance.