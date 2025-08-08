Israel’s Gaza City plan greeted with widespread international criticism

Palestinians check the devastation following an Israeli strike that hit Gaza City's southern al-Zeitoun neighbourhood on Friday. Photograph: Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

There was widespread international criticism on Friday of the Israeli security cabinet’s decision to approve prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s plan to take control of Gaza City.

The move to expand Israeli operations in the Palestinian territory would expel close to a million residents from their homes and could lead to the full occupation of the enclave.

The most significant reaction came from Germany. It announced the suspension of exports to Israel of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip.

“The release of the Israeli hostages and negotiations for a ceasefire are Germany’s top priorities,” chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a statement. However, he said, Israel’s new policy “makes it increasingly difficult to see how these goals can be achieved”.

“Under these circumstances the German federal government will, until further notice, not approve any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip.”

European Council president António Costa said the decision “must have consequences for EU-Israel relations”.

A spokeswoman said the Taoiseach “unreservedly condemns” the plan. “This shows a complete disregard for international law and will have catastrophic consequences for the civilian population of Gaza who are already in dire need of humanitarian assistance,” she said.

British prime minister Keir Starmer said the decision was wrong. “This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed,” he said.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said permanent forced displacement was a violation of international law. “A two-state solution is the only pathway to secure an enduring peace – a Palestinian state and the state of Israel, living side by side in peace and security within internationally-recognised borders,” she added.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said the decision was a “disaster that will lead to many more disasters.” Mr Lapid said far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich “dragged Netanyahu into a move that will kill the hostages and many soldiers, will cost Israeli taxpayers tens of billions and will destroy Israel’s diplomatic relations”.

Mr Smotrich voted against the plan. “This is not an operation to conquer Gaza, establish full military control and achieve decisive victory, but rather a limited and dangerous operation whose sole purpose is to bring Hamas back to the negotiating table,” he said.

Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Lieut Gen Eyal Zamir had opposed the plan, instead proposing a siege on areas where Hamas remains active. He also warned of burnout among the combat troops.

The security cabinet decision, which came after an overnight session, stopped short of the full military occupation of Gaza originally under discussion. Mr Netanyahu noted that “at any stage we can stop the operation, it is not irreversible”.

The war was triggered on October 7th, 2023, when Hamas’s attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and saw 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s subsequent attack on Gaza has killed more than 60,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

Fifty hostages remain in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. The Hostage Families Forum, which represents most of the hostage families, said: “The Israeli government last night issued a death warrant for the living hostages – and a sentence of disappearance for the deceased hostages.”