Rare white stork spotted in Dublin may be result of climate change, says expert

A rare spotting of a white stork in Dublin has prompted bird experts to consider the potential effects of climate change on migration habits.

The bird, normally native to Spain and Portugal, is believed to have spent Thursday night perched atop a lamp-post in the village of Lusk.

“It seemed to have spent 12 or 13 hours standing on that lamp-post,” said Niall Hatch, BirdWatch Ireland’s head of communications.

“Storks actually do that quite a bit on top of lamp-posts or buildings – that’s how they sleep. It’s safer for them than being on the ground and, actually, for a bird like that with quite a large wingspan, it’s actually easier than being up in a tree.”

While there have been a number of white stork sightings in Ireland this year, Mr Hatch said this was quite unusual.

“I’ve been birdwatching all my life around Ireland and only saw my first white stork earlier this year down at Wexford. It is by no means a common bird to see in Ireland at all. It’s a very rare visitor,” he said.

Photograph: Paul Lynch

“Although it’s speculation on my part, it would seem that climate change has played a role and we are seeing a situation where some of the birds in the European population, even in the Netherlands, they’re not bothering to migrate any more.”

A white stork was spotted earlier in the week in Bettystown, Co Meath. It is believed to have been the same bird as in Lusk, although there is no way to confirm it as the birds are not tracked.

It was seen in a field with a group of native birds in the north Co Dublin commuter town, grazing in the wake of a tractor. Mr Hatch said this was also typical of the species, despite its appearance leading people to believe it is a water bird.

BirdWatch Ireland has asked if any member of the public who spots a white stork to let them know via birdwatchireland.ie or social media.