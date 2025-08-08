Irish exporters ‘told to shut their mouths’ over Trump tariffs

“Loose lips sink ships,” was the wartime American propaganda line that urged its citizens to keep their mouths shut.

In Ireland, despite a framework trade agreement between the European Union and the United States, it is the sort of advice being given to numerous organisations and businesses as the 15 per cent tariff took effect at midnight on Thursday.

“Not in a position to comment,” says Bord Bia.

“Unlikely to comment,” says C&C.

“Closed this week for our annual holidays,” says Monaghan forklift manufacturing outfit Combilift.

Representative bodies and many exporters are choosing to keep their heads down.

Nervousness and confusion pervades, in particular, the dairy industry.

“The American lads [dairy lobbyists] are giving off stink about the dairy tariff [15 per cent], and people here are very worried about the butter situation,” says one industry expert.

“Sure, Trump could still tear it all up – and you just don’t know who or what he’d be reading. People are being told to shut their mouths and say nothing.”

There was a measure of relief for Ireland’s dairy exporters last Friday at the Government’s trade forum in Dublin.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said it was his understanding that the 15 per cent rate applied to Irish butter was a firm “ceiling” – unlike, he said, the British deal of 10 per cent. The implication, said Harris, was that Irish farmers would be better off than British ones.

“They are not sure,” says the expert. “There is no legal agreement yet – they are working on supposition.”

Until that moment arrives, many within the dairy industry are choosing to stay quiet. On the face of it, the deal isn’t a terrible one and, in fact, appears to be marginally better than the status quo.

Combined with the fact that, one of Ireland’s main agricultural competitors, New Zealand, has also been landed with a 15 per cent tariff rate means things could have been worse.

Kerrygold – the premium butter brand owned by Ornua – is the second-largest seller in the US market. It has seen wild swings in the tariffs it pays over the past six years.

During his first presidency in 2019, Trump levied 25 per cent against EU dairy exports as part of the Boeing/Airbus dispute.

This was lumped on top of the existing 16 per cent rate Kerrygold was already paying. The arrival into the White House of Joe Biden in 2021, saw a return to the status quo.

An examination of Irish dairy exports to the US shows that they actually increased during this first tariff spat.

Bord Bia figures suggest their value increased by more than 5 per cent in 2020. This could imply a certain resilience – and that US consumers are prepared to absorb extra costs to obtain what is marketed as a premium product.

Fast forward to Trump’s second spin in the White House – and Kerrygold ended up facing a 26 per cent tariff for much of this year.

Before Trump’s “liberation day” announcement on April 2nd it was tariffed at the standard 16 per cent – but the US president then “stacked” an additional 10 per cent on top while negotiations commenced with Brussels.

The 15 per cent flat rate contained in the framework agreement of last month – means Irish dairy exporters should, in theory, pay a lower levy and make a small gain.

“This 15 per cent is a clear ceiling,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said. “No stacking. All-inclusive.”

This means dairy products go from that temporary 26 per cent reciprocal rate – down to 15 per cent – an improvement on the old 16 per cent.

Back in April, Ornua boss Conor Galvin said the additional 10 per cent would equate to a €50 million hit over the course of a year. With that now apparently a thing of the past, the implications for Kerrygold’s pricing in the US will now be interesting.

As will the reaction from US producers and suppliers.

We’re glad to see the president insist that things need to change and are hopeful that the reciprocal framework process will yield meaningful policy shifts by the EU — Shawna Morris of the National Milk Producers Federation in the US

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) in the US is not entirely happy with the deal.

“Frankly, the EU has gotten off light in this arrangement and should count its blessings,” says Shawna Morris, its executive vice-president for trade, policy and global affairs.

She is highly critical of the quotas secured by the European Union when the World Trade Organisation was formed in 1995 – saying EU exporters have the sort of the access to the US consumer that her organisation’s members still do not have in the EU marketplace.

This, she says, along with nontariff barriers, means “we’re not just on an uneven playing field – we’re playing in two entirely different stadiums”.

Shawna Morris of the National Milk Producers Federation in the US

“Our focus is not on blocking others’ products, whether that’s Irish butter or German cheeses; rather, it’s on how to create fair opportunities for our own exports. For decades, the EU has brushed off US dairy and other agriculture concerns – and no one has really challenged them on that”.

The federation’s chief executive, Gregg Doud, who was Trump’s chief agricultural negotiator during his first term, is known to be angry with the rate applied to European butter exports.

In April, when Trump briefly threatened a 20 per cent tariff, Doud described the prospect as “a bargain for the EU considering the highly restrictive tariff and nontariff barriers the EU imposes on our dairy exporters”.

The federation makes repeated reference to a “$3 billion dairy trade deficit” with the EU.

Organisations including the federation are thought to be lobbying their contacts in the White House hard over the framework deal. Given the US president’s mercurial nature – fears persist in Ireland that he can still be swayed.

Morris alludes to the possibility that this might only be the starting gun in a process that sees US dairy exporters expand into the EU.

“The administration’s use of tariffs to drive the EU to the table is what has finally cracked the door on that possibility. We’re glad to see the president insist that things need to change and are hopeful that the reciprocal framework process will ultimately yield meaningful policy shifts by the EU.”

While the vast bulk of Irish food exports are in dairy – and that is where much of the focus will be – American importers believe the agreement with the EU could work to the benefit of beef exporters.

One of those is Justin Marx, who runs Marx Foods out of Seattle. The company works with the ABP Food Group from which it imports beef.

“As it stands now, Trump’s trade war is good for the Irish beef sector,” he says.

“Brazil is facing a 50 per cent tariff, which means that it won’t consume the ‘other country’ quota so quickly next year – and Ireland will have decent market access at 15 per cent, which will be manageable enough for certain cuts [of beef].”

While the framework deal may have its advantages, he says, it could well change very quickly.

“Things are changing constantly. Our intent is to continue with the same quantities, work harder and keep the volumes flowing even though the tariffs put us under enormous pressure.

“We have to buy a couple months ahead, so it is something of a leap of faith with every order as two months is an eternity with this level of volatility.

“In general, trading is much more difficult because of the uncertainty. We are accustomed to making decisions with imperfect information, but the volatility and unpredictability are stifling.

“The only thing we know with certainty is that conditions will continuously change for the next 3½ years.”

The past few days have been instructive.

Although the EU has held the line that the 15 per cent ceiling will apply to all exports, including pharma, the US president has been busy pushing back.

Pharmaceutical tariffs could rise as high as 250 per cent, he has claimed.

At the same time confusion reigns around semiconductors. Trump says a 100 per cent tariff will be applied to all imported computer chips – but there will be exemptions for companies who have some sort of US manufacturing presence.

Apple has been scrambling to assuage the White House. On Thursday it announced a new $100 billion “commitment to America”, which it said was a significant acceleration of its US investment that now totals $600 billion over the next four years.

Apple’s announcement includes an “ambitious” American manufacturing programme, “dedicated to bringing even more of Apple’s supply chain and advanced manufacturing to the US”, it said.

The conclusion of the Section 232 investigations into computer chips and pharmaceuticals is expected imminently.

These allow for certain imports to be scrutinised on the basis that they might present a national security threat. Trump is expected to use their findings to justify ending the zero-rate tariff that currently applies to pharmaceutical products, which is a key export for Ireland.

However, even in the interim, there is no certainty about which rates apply to those products when they enter the US.

Carol Lynch, a tax partner at BDO in Dublin, says the official explanations from the EU and the US do not match up.

“If you look at the explanation from the EU – it says up until the results of the Section 232 investigations, you are going to have the zero per cent rate applied to those imports and then a maximum of 15 per cent – but in the US explanation it says the EU will pay the US a tariff rate of 15 per cent, including on pharma,” she says.

“It is not clear between the EU and US statements what was actually agreed. The EU seems to have thought the rate remains zero for now and then a cap of 15 per cent under the S232 investigations. However, this again seems to be uncertain after the announcements during the week”.

It is more than a little head-spinning.

Observers have speculated that Trump’s recent comments on pharma suggest that 15 per cent will be applied to pharmaceuticals sent from Ireland initially – but that the rate will rise significantly if Trump perceives that prices for US consumers are not coming down, or that manufacturers are failing to reorient production towards the US.

Lynch says, regardless of the uncertainty in the computing and pharma industries, many businesses will strive to get back to normality over the coming weeks.

“Businesses have to move on – I would expect a strong September. People will go back to making their plans on a long-term basis.

“That planning is a lot more complicated, however – the world has completely changed. It has gone from one of free trade to a much more restricted and protected environment. You are not only looking at financial decisions – you are having to take in geopolitical concerns, too.”