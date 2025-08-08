Trump says plans for Putin meeting to be announced soon

Family and friends attend a farewell ceremony for late Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ms Roshchyna went missing in Russian-controlled Ukraine in August, 2023, and subsequently died in captivity in Russia. Photograph: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA

US president Donald Trump has announced that he plans to meet “very shortly” with Russian president Vladimir Putin, with further details expected to be announced imminently.

“I think the location will be a very popular one, for a lot of reasons, but we’ll be announcing that a little bit later.” he said at a press conference on Friday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Mr Putin briefed several of their respective allies on Friday about prospects for the summit between Mr Putin and US president Donald Trump that is expected to take place next week.

Mr Putin spoke to Chinese president Xi Jinping and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, who have maintained close ties with Russia during its 3½ year full invasion of Ukraine. They continue to buy the discounted oil that helps to replenish the Kremlin’s war chest.

Mr Trump has condemned this trade and cited it when doubling tariffs on Indian imports to the US this week. He had also set a deadline of Friday for Russia to halt attacks on Ukraine or face “severe” tariffs on its own goods and on goods exported to the US by countries that buy its fuel.

Chinese state media quoted Mr Xi as telling the Russian autocrat that Beijing was glad to see Russia and the US maintain contact, improve relations and promote a political settlement of the “Ukraine crisis”. China says it is an impartial supporter of peace, but has not condemned the Kremlin’s invasion, does not call for the withdrawal of its troops and is accused of exporting drone and other technology to Russia.

Mr Modi said he had “a very good and detailed conversation with my friend, president Putin”. He continued: “I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine . . . and . . . reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership.”

The Kremlin said Mr Putin briefed Mr Xi and Mr Modi on this week’s visit to Moscow by US envoy Steve Witkoff. He also spoke to the leaders of former Soviet states Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and chaired a meeting of Russia’s security council.

No date or location for the summit has been announced, but the Kremlin has said it favours a meeting next week and that the United Arab Emirates could be the venue. Media reports suggested that Rome, Budapest and Saudi Arabia were also in the running.

Mourners gathered for the funeral of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity

After talking to the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and the president of the European Commission on Thursday, Mr Zelenskiy spoke to Polish prime minister Donald Tusk and Latvian president Edgars Rinkevics. Warsaw and the Baltic countries are among the strongest supporters of Ukraine and advocate a tough line on Russia.

Mr Tusk said there were signals “a freeze in the conflict could happen sooner rather than later”.

“There are hopes for this; the [US] ultimatum expires today and president Zelenskiy is very cautious, but also optimistic. The Ukrainian side is very keen for Europe – including Poland – to participate in shaping a future ceasefire, and then peace.”

Ukraine and European allies fear Mr Trump and Mr Putin intend to strike an agreement that suits their interests and then present it as a done deal to Kyiv and Europe.

“I informed [Mr Tusk] about my conversations with president Trump and European colleagues. We discussed the available diplomatic options and agreed to co-ordinate and work together for our common European interests,” said Mr Zelenskiy.

“Ukraine, Poland and other European nations alike need strong foundations for their security and independence. A reliable peace is essential for all and I am grateful for the readiness to help along this path.”

Mourners gathered in central Kyiv on Friday for the funeral of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna (27), who died in Russian captivity after being detained in occupied eastern Ukraine in 2023. Russia returned her body only this year, marked as “unidentified man” and bearing numerous signs of torture, according to Ukrainian prosecutors.