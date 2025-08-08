Derry City held by Cork City at Brandywell to damage European ambitions

League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City 0 Cork City 0

Derry City’s European ambitions suffered a major blow as bottom of the table Cork City held Tiernan Lynch’s team to a frustrating scoreless draw at Brandywell on Friday night.

The Leesiders were good value for the draw, Ger Nash’s men producing a superb defensive display which limited Lynch’s team to only a handful of half chances on a night which could cost Derry dear as the season reaches its business end.

You had to go back to November 2024, when Shelbourne’s 1-0 victory secured the Premier Division title, for the last time Derry failed to score in a league match at the Brandywell. Indeed the Candy Stripes had beaten Cork in their last eight meetings between the teams but there was little sign of that superiority this time.

Boos from the home support at the full-time whistle summed up the mood after a result which means Derry have taken only two points from the last 12, a run which has put a league challenge out of sight and left the Candy Stripes looking over their shoulder anxiously in the race for Europe. The Candystripes made two changes from the side who lost to Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght, Gavin White and Hayden Cann coming in for recently signing Dip Akinyemi and the suspended Alex Bannon.

Ger Nash, meanwhile, made one alteration to the Cork City side who defeated Galway to claim a massive three points last time out, Freddie Anderson named in place of Rio Shipston.

Derry’s previous home fixture against Bohemians was marred by trouble off the field but Derry trouble this was time on the pitch as they struggled to create a chance of note against the bottom of the table Leesiders.

The home side saw plenty of the ball but neither keeper was stretched in a first half of little goalmouth action. Seani Maguire sent a shot well over with one of Cork’s few foray’s into the home half while Sadou Diallo and Michael Duffy were similarly wayward for Europe chasing Derry.

Derry did have halfhearted penalty appeals waved away 20 minutes in when Adam O’Reilly went down as he tried to go past Cork’s Matthew Kiernan while a Liam Boyce header and Duffy’s low shot did eventually bring Conor Brann in action but few inside Brandywell were surprised when the half-time sounded with both clean sheets still intact.

A delightful piece of Duffy skill out under the Southend Park stand did briefly rouse the home support upon the restart but there was no immediate second-half improvement from either side, though Cork’s threat on the break was growing.

Lynch’s response was the 54th-minute introduction of summer signing Dip Akinyemi, with Danny Mullen and Ben Doherty, making only his 11th appearance of an injury-ravaged season, following from the bench soon after but little changed in terms of the home side’s frustrations.

Doherty fired one effort over the bar but if anything Cork, with only three league wins to their credit all season before kick-off, were looking the more likely on the counter as Derry struggled to make any inroads against a well organised, disciplined Cork rearguard.

More than six minutes of injury-time offered brief hope but the home fans reaction on the whistle told you everything about a match that won’t live long in the memory.

Derry City: Brian Maher, Adam O’Reilly, Hayden Cann, Mark Connolly, Jamie Stott, Brandon Fleming (Ben Doherty, 62 mins); Sadou Diallo (Ronan Boyce, 72 mins), Carl Winchester, Michael Duffy, Gavin Whyte (Danny Mullen, 62min62 minsam Boyce (Dipo Akinyemi, 54 mins).

Cork City: Conor Brann, Harry Nevin, Evan McLaughlin, Alex Nolan, Kitt Nelson (Kaedayn Kamara, 72 mins), Darragh Crowley, Josh Fitzpatrick, Matthew Kiernan, Freddie Anderson, Seani Maguire (Charlie Lutz, 80 mins), Rory Feely.

Referee: Declan Toland (Athlone).