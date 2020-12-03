What will €850,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?

Town&Country: Large suburban family home or idyllic waterside property

Elizabeth Birdthistle

 

TOWN

Address: 21 Finsbury Park, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

This double-fronted five-bedroom home has a generous amount of space. Extending to 174sq m (1,880sq ft) with a further 30sq m (322sq ft) in the converted attic – currently used as a sixth bedroom – the semi-detached house is light-filled and in turn-key condition. Its location, close to a number of well-established primary and secondary schools, golf courses and the Dundrum Luas stop will tick many boxes for families seeking a home in Dublin 14.

Plus: Turn-key condition with great space

Minus: The rear garden has no lawn

COUNTRY

Address: The Turquoise House, Reengaroga Island, Baltimore, Co Cork

Agent: Charles McCarthy Auctioneers

Set in a stunning location on Reengaroga Island, which is now connected via a bridge to the mainland, this five-bedroom, 227sq m (2,443sq ft) house has an idyllic setting in west Cork. With high vaulted ceilings and lots of space for a large family, the property overlooks Roaringwater Bay, which is famous for its mussels and outdoor pursuits and is considered to have some of the best sailing waters. The location is designated a Special Area of Conservation for wildlife habitats.

Plus: Idyllic location overlooking the water

Minus: Gardens that extend to an acre could do with more plantings.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.