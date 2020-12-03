What will €850,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?

TOWN

Address: 21 Finsbury Park, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

This double-fronted five-bedroom home has a generous amount of space. Extending to 174sq m (1,880sq ft) with a further 30sq m (322sq ft) in the converted attic – currently used as a sixth bedroom – the semi-detached house is light-filled and in turn-key condition. Its location, close to a number of well-established primary and secondary schools, golf courses and the Dundrum Luas stop will tick many boxes for families seeking a home in Dublin 14.

Plus: Turn-key condition with great space

Minus: The rear garden has no lawn

COUNTRY

Address: The Turquoise House, Reengaroga Island, Baltimore, Co Cork

Agent: Charles McCarthy Auctioneers

Set in a stunning location on Reengaroga Island, which is now connected via a bridge to the mainland, this five-bedroom, 227sq m (2,443sq ft) house has an idyllic setting in west Cork. With high vaulted ceilings and lots of space for a large family, the property overlooks Roaringwater Bay, which is famous for its mussels and outdoor pursuits and is considered to have some of the best sailing waters. The location is designated a Special Area of Conservation for wildlife habitats.

Plus: Idyllic location overlooking the water

Minus: Gardens that extend to an acre could do with more plantings.