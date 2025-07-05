Sinn Féin to hold conference to review gender identity policy

Sinn Féin is to hold a special conference to review its policy on gender identity issues. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sinn Féin is to hold a special conference to review its policy on gender identity issues as the party continues to grapple with the matter.

Earlier this year, the party’s health spokesman David Cullinane apologised after he published a social media post welcoming as “common sense” a UK supreme court ruling that the term “woman” means a biological female.

The party was later banned from the Dublin trans and intersex Pride march, which takes place next week, with organisers saying it had not clarified its stance on transgender rights.

The party previously held talks with activist groups in the space, but Saturday’s event will not be attended by outside groups and is for members only, the spokesman said, confirming that trans members of Sinn Féin will be attending.

There is expected to be in the region of 150 members attending the meeting, which is being convened on the back of a motion seeking a conference on the issue of gender identity issues, which will allow the party to inform future policy decisions.

Sinn Féin’s Ard Comhairle – its governing body – will receive a report on the conference and ultimately to the party’s annual Árd Fheis. The conference will be led by the party’s chair, Declan Kearney, with leader Mary Lou McDonald also expected to attend and address the group.

Mr Cullinane is also expected to attend.

The party has faced criticism from transgender activists for its support of a ban on puberty blockers for children in Northern Ireland

In its 2024 health manifesto, Sinn Féin outlined its position that it believes transgender people have a right to gender recognition and the best support and care possible, and that healthcare should be driven by clinical professionals rather than politicians. It said that care should be made available based on clinical evidence, including access to gender affirming treatment for adults.

It promised to implement a “new and holistic” model of care for gender identity services.

The HSE is developing a new model of care currently, which is expected to closely influence Sinn Féin’s policy in the future. That is expected to be completed next year.

Ms McDonald has previously said that every individual has “the right to respect” on gender identity issues. The Dublin Central TD has also previously discussed how the issues is personal to her as she has a trans sibling.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show, in April Ms McDonald said the issue is also personal for her. “I have a trans sibling, and I love my sister. She’s loved beyond measure, and I want her to live a full life, and I want that for any individual.” She said that the discussion on equality and LGBTQ+ issues must start from a “position of respect”.