Prime south Dublin residential investment guiding at €4.75m

The apartments at Fitzwilliam Court in Mount Merrion, Co Dublin

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Commercial is guiding a price of €4.75 million for a residential investment in the south Dublin suburb of Mount Merrion.

Located on The Rise, a much-sought-after residential road immediately adjacent to the Dublin-bound side of the N11, Fitzwilliam Court is a block of 11 apartments consisting of nine two-bedroom units, a one-bedroom apartment, and a three-bedroom penthouse. All come with either a balcony or an outdoor terrace, while the building benefits from 17 secure basement car-parking spaces.

The portfolio is currently generating a gross annual rent of approximately €203,580 from eight tenancies. The three vacant units offer immediate reletting potential and scope for significant rental uplift.

An aerial view of Fitzwilliam Court in Mount Merrion shows its location immediately adjacent to the N11

The Rise in Mount Merrion is approximately 5km south of Dublin city centre; Stillorgan Shopping Centre and Dundrum Town Centre are about 1.7km and 3.6km away respectively. A SuperValu supermarket and neighbourhood shops are located approximately 230m from the subject property.

Fitzwilliam Court sits in proximity to a number of major employment hubs including UCD’s Belfield campus, St Vincent’s University Hospital, Sandyford Business District and the city centre.

Ross Harris of Sherry FitzGerald Commercial says: “This investment comprise an attractive lot size situated in a desirable south Dublin location. Fitzwilliam Court offers the prospective purchaser excellent asset management and reversionary income potential.”