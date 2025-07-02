Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

French fund pays €12.8m for Dunnes Stores warehouse facility in Dublin 15

Unit 1 Stadium Business Park last sold for €8.65m in 2017

Unit 1 Stadium Business Park is let to Dunnes Stores
Unit 1 Stadium Business Park is let to Dunnes Stores
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Jul 02 2025 - 05:45

UK Reit New Frontier Properties is understood to have secured about €12.8 million from the sale of a prime logistics building at Stadium Business Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15.

The sale of Unit 1, which is let to Dunnes Stores, to a French fund was completed last week. New Frontier acquired the property, for its part, in October 2017 for €8.65 million. At the time of its purchase, the 7,287sq m (78,441sq ft) detached industrial/warehouse headquarters was occupied by Viking Direct (Ireland) Ltd, a global company forming part of Office Depot (one of the largest suppliers of office stationery in the world), on a 20-year full repairing and insuring (FRI) lease from August 24th, 2007, at a rent of €743,518 per annum.

Following its acquisition, New Frontier oversaw a significant refurbishment of the property before letting it to Dunnes Stores on a new long-term lease. Dunnes occupies the building, which sits on a 3.65-acre site, under the terms of a full repairing and insuring lease for 15 years from March 2022, incorporating a tenant break option in March 2032. The annual passing rent is €775,000, and the first rent review is due in March 2027. The new owner stands to secure a net initial yield of 5.5 per cent on their investment.

Unit 1 is at the entrance to Stadium Business Park, an established logistics scheme that offers occupiers quick access to the N3 and the M50 motorway.

READ MORE

The property has a clear internal height of 39ft (12m), eight dock levellers, two level-access doors, an ability for HGVs to circulate the building, dedicated trailer parking and a passenger lift.

The sale of Unit 1 was handled by industrial specialists Harvey. BNP Paribas Real Estate advised the purchaser. Both agents declined to comment on the transaction when contacted by The Irish Times.

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions