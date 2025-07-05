Businessman sent masked spy to watch ex through her window, court hears

A Dublin businessman flouted a protection order by sending a masked man to spy on his ex-partner through her window at night, a court heard.

A Dublin businessman flouted a protection order by sending a masked man to spy on his ex-partner through her window at night and e-mailing her work, saying “I’ve nothing to lose”, a court heard.

The man in his late 20s, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was charged with breaching the Domestic Violence Act order and refused bail by Judge Maire Conneely on Saturday.

Voicing concerns about possible witness interference, a local garda told Dublin District Court that the woman had secured a protection order at the start of May but continued to live with the accused for several weeks.

She recently moved out, however, and was staying at another house in a different part of the city.

It was alleged her ex-partner sent an email to her work on Friday, booked an appointment with her and one message quoted in court read: “I have nothing to lose, watch what I do today.”

The garda testified that in the early hours of Saturday, a masked man on a bike was sent by the accused to her new home and there was CCTV evidence. The woman also alleged the person outside had been shouting: “Where are you? Where are you?”

She said she stood behind her curtains but heard the man speaking on his phone, telling someone “he could see her inside”.

Visibly upset, the woman told Judge Conneely that she could see the “fully covered” man at her window talking about her and referring to her with a version of her name only used by her ex-partner.

She broke down and wept as she spoke out, claiming her ex became nasty when he abused alcohol and drugs, which had resulted in her seeking the protection order.

The woman alleged that the man blocked her from re-entering their former shared home when she needed to retrieve her work uniform.

Cross-examined, defence counsel Kevin McCrave put it to her that she kicked or damaged the door and that his client had offered to leave her uniform outside, which she did not accept.

She also alleged she had to move her car because of a threat to damage it, saying, “I am in genuine fear”.

Mr McCrave stressed that his client maintained he was innocent and would abide by strict conditions, including not going near his former partner’s new address and refraining from contacting her.

Judge Conneely said the accused has the presumption of innocence, but held that the garda had established grounds as she denied bail.

The accused did not testify during the proceedings and spoke only to consult his barrister.

The man, who awaits a full hearing of the charge, was remanded in custody to appear again next week.

After the judge made her decision, the accused raised concerns, via his counsel, about his work and the lack of someone to care for and feed his pets before he was escorted from the court.