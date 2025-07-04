ResidentialTake 5

What will €295,000 buy in Italy, France, Sweden, Tenerife or Co Cork?

An apartment on the island of Ischia, a villa with saltwater pool in Minervois, a chalet on the shores of Lake Mockeln, a studio with sea views in the Canaries or a former coastguard home in Youghal?

Captain's Quarters, South Abbey, O'Brien's Place, Youghal, Co Cork
Captain's Quarters, South Abbey, O'Brien's Place, Youghal, Co Cork
Alanna Gallagher
Fri Jul 04 2025 - 05:00

Ireland: Youghal

Captain’s Quarters on O’Brien’s Place, a former coastguard dwelling, is a sizeable four-bedroom, end-terrace home. Measuring 187sq m (1969sq ft), the Ber-exempt property has a dual-aspect livingroom, sittingroom and small kitchen with four generous double bedrooms. There is scope for additional bedrooms at basement level, but this needs modernisation.

Price €295,000

Agent Brian Gleeson Property

Italy: Ischia
Italy: Ischia

Italy: Ischia

This raised ground-floor two-bedroom apartment in the historic centre of Forio, on the island of Ischia, extends to 80sq m (861sq ft) and features an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area with patterned ceramic tiles underfoot. It was recently renovated, has a small terrace and is just a short walk from one of the island’s best beaches, Baia di Citara.

Price €295,000

Agent Mizar

France: Minervois
France: Minervois

France: Minervois

Set in the Minervois wine region and close to Carcassonne, Narbonne, and Mediterranean beaches, this stylishly renovated six-bedroom detached home comes with a heated outdoor saltwater pool and about 135sq m of grounds. It features stained-glass window details and terracotta and encaustic tiled floors, and electric shutters for security.

Price €299,000 (down from €347,000)

Agent Leggett

Sweden: Almhult
Sweden: Almhult
Sweden: Almhult
Sweden: Almhult

Sweden: Almhult

Beach promenade number 6 is a fully-renovated timber-frame holiday home next to the beach on the shores of Lake Möckeln and just north of Almhult. Extending to 78sq m (839sq ft), the three-bedroom detached property has an open-plan living area with a stainless-steel kitchen. Its front deck faces west and overlooks the water.

Price €293,581 (SEK3,250,000)

Agent Smålands Fastighetsbyrå

Spain: Tenerife
Spain: Tenerife

Spain: Tenerife

With a sea-facing terrace, this studio apartment at Studio Las Barandas in Callao Salvaje on the southwestern coast of the island, offers compelling sea views. It also has access to a saltwater communal pool and a restaurant within the complex, as well as being walking distance to eateries, bars, shops and Callao Salvaje’s black-sand beach.

Price €285,000

Agent VYM Canarias

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

