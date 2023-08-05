Dún Laoghaire: A town in decline or has it turned a corner? Tell us what you think

Work in progress on Myrtle Square off George’s Street Dunlaohaire Co Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times Keywords: Dun Laoghaire urban architecture design shop shopfront aesthetic

Shop closures and rising vacancy on Dún Laoghaire’s main street besieged the town for many years. But has the south Dublin seaside suburb turned a corner?

Nathan Johns this week spoke to local businesses about the town’s stark contrasts, from a newly painted bespoke bookshop’s front to a vaping shop sign “eyesore”.

Some say nearby Dundrum Town Centre “sucked an awful lot of business out”, while others say online shopping and the housing crisis have also played a role in the town’s demise.

However, many believe Dún Laoghaire has in fact turned a corner. The number of empty units on the high street is falling, while businesses that have been in operation for long periods are leading the way in improving the town’s image.

READ MORE

The local council is also constructing a new public square and deciding on pedestrianisation of George’s Street.

However, all of this progress may be shortlived as the opening of nearby Cherrywood shopping centre threatens to draw more customers away.

Do you think Dún Laoghaire has turned a corner? What changes would you like to see made in the town? Do you think there is more that the council can do? What would you like to see being done with all the vacant shopfronts?

[ Dún Laoghaire main street: After years of shop closures, is it turning a corner? ]

Tell us what you think using the form below.

Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential. It is important to include a phone number to help us quickly verify your contribution.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.