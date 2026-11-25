A sharp fall in Chinese people buying Irish homes has taken some of the “heat” out of the property market, according to an estate agent in Stillorgan, Co Dublin.

“They were buying and bidding on everything but they have gone a bit Awol [absent without leave],” said Brian Dempsey, of real estate agency DNG.

Dempsey was one of a number of estate agents who spoke to The Irish Times in 2024 about strong Chinese interest in the residential property market, particularly in south Dublin. That interest has waned, he said.

“I’m not sure why they are gone,” he said. “But it’s kind of a good thing. The difficulty was they were bidding on so much the locals didn’t have a chance in a lot of cases.”

The cooling of interest, Dempsey said, “has probably made for a better market and is probably why you are going to see prices repositioning themselves a little bit, because that fizz, and that heat that they were bringing, has settled down a little”.

One reason he has heard for the change is that it is harder to move money out of China, Dempsey said.

Kieff Wong, of real estate business Prime Partner Property, in Sandyford, Dublin 18, said Chinese interest in the Dublin market has declined this year due to a number of factors.

These include the slow processing of outstanding applications under the immigrant investor programme (IIP), which was closed in February 2023; nervousness about property values; and proposed changes to the Irish citizenship regime that will see people having to live here for longer before they can apply for naturalisation.

The proposed citizenship change has “impacted a lot”, but the main issue was the slow pace of processing outstanding IIP applications, said Wong.

Why Chinese millionaires have disappeared from the Dublin housing market Listen | 15:16 In 2024 a man contacted The Irish Times to complain about a trend he had been noticing at house viewings in south Dublin. Agents wearing headsets appeared to be live-streaming their way around these properties, commenting and discussing them with would-be Chinese buyers on the other end of the call. The man reported seeing such agents at multiple viewings. “They are there to buy, and you would see a lot of it,” Brian Dempsey, of DNG Estate Agents in Stillorgan told reporter Colm Keena at the time. Chinese multi-millionaires were buying properties in well-heeled parts of Dublin “sight-unseen” because of their proximity to fee-paying schools, driving up prices of homes for sale to domestic buyers. The schools were seen as significant pull factor for Chinese families looking to move to Ireland as part of the Immigrant Investor Programme - a controversial “golden visa” scheme that was abruptly shut down in February 2023. It allowed people with at least €2 million in wealth to secure residency in Ireland in return for investments of €1 million in an Irish business or philanthropic donations of €500,000. The IIP was abandoned over concerns about the unusually high number of applications from China. But three years later the Department of Justice is continuing to process the backlog of forms submitted before the scheme ended. Despite this, there’s been a dramatic drop in the number of wealthy Chinese buyers looking to secure a home in the capital. Where have they gone? What’s happened to their money and what effect - if any - has the fall-off had on record house prices? Irish Times reporter Colm Keena has been following this story and he joins podcast presenter Aideen Finnegan in today's episode. Produced by Suzanne Brennan.

“I would say the Department of Justice is now very strict on client applications. We have to submit more information, proof of funds, more details,” said Wong, who worked for investors making applications to the IIP programme before going into the real estate business. “They are more harsh now.”

He said Chinese IIP applicants invested substantial amounts of money in nursing home and social housing projects, as well as in GAA-related projects, with many of them also buying an Irish home. “They are good people,” he said.

Moving money out of China may be more difficult now, but the IIP applicants were well off and most already had money outside China, he said.

Another Dublin estate agent who specialises in Chinese clients, but did not want to be named, said the market has “slowed down a lot. Since September it is very, very quiet”.

Figures from the Department of Justice show the number of outstanding IIP applications being approved slowed down this year.

The scheme, which can have multiple investors applying to put money into a particular project, was closed suddenly on February 15th, 2023.

“A significant number of project proposals were submitted just prior to, or on the closing date,” according to the department.

There were more than 200 project proposals and more than 3,000 investor applications when the scheme was closed, it said. The “vast majority” of the investor applicants were Chinese.

During 2025, 451 investor applications were approved, and 581 refused or withdrawn, the department said. This year, to the end of September, 163 applications have been approved and 315 refused or withdrawn.

At the end of September, there were 843 outstanding investor applications, of which 805 are from Chinese nationals.