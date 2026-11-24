Kathryn Clarke from east Belfast erupts into laughter with people beside her as she painstakingly folds two strips of coloured paper into an accordion-like creation using just her left hand.

The paper chains being assembled at tables around the room are referred to as “hiccups” by artist Rachel Fitzpatrick, who is leading this creative health workshop on a November afternoon in the landmark DLR Lexicon in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

“More like mess-ups,” jokes Rene, a fellow Belfast woman alongside Clarke, about her own, two-handed efforts.

Everybody has their own way of cutting up and combining vibrantly coloured paper to create components for what promises to be, judging by Fitzpatrick’s previous work, a spectacular, group art installation in the future. But what more than two dozen participants have in common is a life that was changed in an instant, through an acquired brain injury – including Fitzpatrick.

For her, it was a stroke out of the blue at age 35; for Clarke it was the result of surgery for a benign brain tumour at age 20.

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For others, it may have been a crash, a fall, a collision on a sports field, a punch; whatever the cause, a brain injury happens in seconds but will have lifelong, and in many cases catastrophic, consequences.

About 52 people a day in Ireland suffer a brain injury, with stroke being a leading cause, and an estimated 120,000 live with disabilities as a result. “People’s symptoms are largely invisible,” says Gráinne McGettrick, director of policy and research at Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, a national charity with funding from the HSE to provide neurorehabilitation in the community. Some, such as Clarke, use wheelchairs, but many others show no external signs of an internal implosion.

Gráinne McGettrick, director of Policy and Research at Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, at the event. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Raising public awareness of acquired brain injury is just one aim of a new, cross-Border creative health project, for which groups from Belfast and Dún Laoghaire have gathered for an inaugural two-day session. The three-year programme, Crafting ABI-ilty: Connecting Minds, offers social, cultural and rehabilitative opportunities to people cut adrift from their previous existence.

Clarke had completed A-levels, was driving her own car and working for a catering company when a brain abnormality took a turn for the worse. It had been detected at age eight, when the insertion of a shunt to drain fluid enabled her to continue to lead a normal life, albeit with regular MRI scans. When she was 15, a biopsy of the tumour showed it to be benign – but it was on her brain stem.

Four years later, at a routine review appointment, she was told the tumour had grown.

“I didn’t understand why because I never felt as well as I did [then],” she says. But she needed radiotherapy to try to shrink the tumour. For the first three weeks of 28 daily sessions of radiotherapy, Kathryn continued to go to her job in a coffee shop, where her mother, Gillian, also worked.

“A long story short, radiotherapy aggravated the tumour as opposed to shrinking it,” says Gillian. Her daughter could not walk properly, her speech started to go; the time had come for the operation that the medical team hoped they would never have to do, says Gillian. After nine hours of surgery, and six weeks in post-op recovery, Clarke was transferred to an inpatient rehabilitative unit.

When an MRI scan indicated the tumour had grown again, Gillian and her husband, David, were told that their daughter probably had only about three weeks to live.

“We fought then to get her back home ... and here we are, nine years later.”

[ ‘We look after mind, body and soul’: The acquired brain injury charity transforming livesOpens in new window ]

Despite many challenges, the main thing is that Kathryn is here, “her cheeky, happy self”, says Gillian. She is able to walk with assistance and the tumour is now gone. But this maternal determination to look on the bright side is not always shared by her daughter.

Fitzpatrick talks about creative arts being used as both a process and reflection of finding a new zest for life after making peace with a brain injury. Although she stresses how difficult that can be.

When I ask the cheery Kathryn if she has reached a state of acceptance, she replies with a candid “no”. The ready smile is momentarily clouded with emotion.

Rachel Fitzpatrick.

“Kathryn doesn’t appreciate how far she has come,” says Gillian, turning to her daughter to remind her that the “time bomb” in her brain has gone. “She just sees what she can’t do, as opposed to what she can do.”

Creative writing, going to the gym, cycling an adapted bike, crafts and recently the start of barista training, are among her weekly activities.

For Fitzpatrick, the after-effects of her stroke 10 years ago, when newly pregnant with her second child (although she did not know that at the time) were “not catastrophic”. However, it still took her a long time to come to terms with what she had been through. She lost trust in her body and there is always the fear that it might happen again.

The initial symptoms – a “buzzing, whooshing sound” in her ears, severe headache and a sense that her left hand did not belong to her – she put down to migraine; there is a type that causes temporary weakness or paralysis. She went ahead with teaching a children’s workshop that morning “but I kept dropping the scissors”. Her concerned husband insisted on taking her to the hospital emergency department in the afternoon.

“I was straight through after triage,” she recalls. Yet, because she was “walking and talking”, she was in denial about what had happened.

She had no obvious stroke risk factors and it was only after the safe arrival of her son nine months later, that additional tests revealed an undiagnosed, tiny hole in her heart, which is linked to migraine and stroke. A cardiac operation since has sorted that, although the migraine persists.

She describes the initial sensory deficit on her left side after the stroke as “destabilising”. The upper limb recovered soon enough but she still has difficulty with her lower limb.

“I can live with that,” says the now mother of three from Banbridge, Co Down. The stroke also temporarily affected her creativity. “I lost confidence in making. My work was always bright and vibrant. When I did get back making, everything was white.”

She only realised that during the Covid-19 pandemic, when she had time to update her website with photographs of work since 2016.

“I just had white work. And I was like, ‘What?’ It was totally weird,” says Fitzpatrick, who has featured in the Venice Biennale and worked on large-scale installations in Paris, Berlin and New York. She has since addressed the whiteness and now her art is “more colourful than it ever was”.

Rachel Fitzpatrick at DLR Lexicon. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

She was also drawn to start PhD research into creative health and to work with Brain Injury Matters, the Northern counterparts of the Dún-Laoghaire-based ABI Ireland. Through the Global Brain Health Institute (GBHI) at Trinity College Dublin, Fitzpatrick and Brain Injury Matters crossed paths with McGettrick, who was on a fellowship programme exploring the idea of using creative arts as a tool for reintegration of people with brain injury back into the community.

“There’s a load of neuroscience about how amazing creative arts is for your brain and your brain health,” says McGettrick. “In layperson’s terms, it’s a total workout for your brain.” Participation in creative arts also brings social, emotional and cultural benefits to people who have gone from being fully capable to losing their agency due to brain injury and being stripped of their voice.

Collaboration at the GBHI led to a serendipitous merging of paths with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s Creative Ireland programme and the Shared Island cultural co-operation scheme. The end result was a €250,000 grant over three years for this project, of which Fitzpatrick is the creative lead but steered by the core participants.

“It’s amazing, I’m so blessed,” says Fitzpatrick of the partnerships with which she is working on the project, including the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

[ ‘I’m very proud of my team and our brain injury survivors’Opens in new window ]

Eoin, one of six trainees from the hospital’s rehabilitative training unit at the workshop, ingeniously uses four different coloured paper strands to create chains. His innovation is testament, perhaps, to neuropsychologist Beatriz Gil-Perez, who started her own origami project with them at the unit some months ago. Paper craft is beneficial for cognitive skills such as attention, information processing and visuospatial function, she says, as well as dexterity and hand-eye co-ordination.

Just being here at the Lexicon, with the groups from Brain Injury Matters and ABI Ireland’s local Clubhouse day service, helps give the trainees a sense of purpose and builds confidence, says unit manager Maureen Gallagher. “They’re chatting away, having fun, telling their stories, without even realising that they’re working on their skills.”

Maureen Gallagher at DLR Lexicon. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

The Southern and Northern groups will have separate workshops every fortnight and then come together for two-day sessions a couple of times a year, alternating between Dublin and Belfast. The project will be evaluated by the Centre for Health Policy and Management, in TCD’s School of Medicine. Research fellow Emer Brangan is observing at this workshop and says it will take combined expertise to design the evaluation. They need to consider what evidence they are looking for and then work backwards to devise a way to gather that.

Co-design is a strong feature of the programme, which also involves support team staff and carers. A brain injury can be economically and socially life-changing not just for an individual but for their entire family.

“People would say, ‘The doorbell never goes any more since the brain injury’,” says Fitzpatrick. Friends stop coming because “they don’t know what to say. It’s heartbreaking.” She sees this project as hugely important in not only connecting people but also enabling them to go out and visit cultural institutions together. Stormont and Imma are already in their sights as potential venues for end-of-project exhibitions.

Artwork and crafting at DLR Lexicon. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Meanwhile, workshop activities are tailored to each participant. Some may think there is something they will never be able to do, yet they will be doing it by the end of a session.

“I had a gentleman who couldn’t use scissors and was quite [adamant], ‘I can’t do this’,” says Fitzpatrick. “We looked at different ways to adapt it and by the end of the session, not only was he using the scissors but he was telling other people they weren’t cutting straight enough.

“I think that’s the power of the arts and it’s also the power of working in a group,” she adds, “because everybody in that group understands brain injury and understands that catastrophic change in your life.”