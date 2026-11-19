Address : 1 Marine Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €2,000,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

An early-Victorian house on Dún Laoghaire’s seafront comes to the market with uninterrupted sea views and full planning permission to revamp it as a family home.

The current owner bought 1 Marine Terrace, a three-storey-over-basement house across the road from Dún Laoghaire’s east pier 11 years ago: he ran his business from offices on the first and second floors, rented out an apartment on the top floor and also had a self-contained apartment in the basement.

For a time, this property was the Ghanaian consulate in Ireland, complete with a plaque and flag. Now 1 Marine Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, an end-of-terrace 255sq m five-bed, is for sale for €2 million through Sherry FitzGerald. He bought the house, built in the 1830s, for €1.15 million in 2015. As a protected structure, it has no Ber.

Entrance hall

First-floor drawingroom

The owner revamped the house after buying it, spending around €300,000; eight years ago, the whole building was replastered and the gable wall repointed. He believes the house and its neighbour, number 2, may once have been a hotel – the faint traces of a name remain on the gable wall. Number 1 comes to the market in good condition: it has many of its original period details – rich ceiling cornicing, sash windows – and has been smartly staged for sale by Breeda O’Sullivan of UpStaged Properties.

Granite steps lead up to a front door with a fanlight over it, opening into a hall floored with black-and-white chequered tiles. The two separate oak-floored reception rooms on the left, empty at present, might be revamped as an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom suggests selling agent Jacqui McCabe – an entrance might be made in the wall that divides them. There’s a toilet at the end of the hall.

Livingroom in basement apartment

Bedroom in basement apartment

Stairs lead past a tall arched landing window up to the first floor, where the high-ceilinged drawingroom spans the width of the property. It’s the standout room in the house: two floor-to-ceiling sash windows at the front and one at the side, make it a very bright room with excellent views across Dublin Bay to Howth as well as towards Dún Laoghaire’s west pier. It has a large white/grey marble fireplace and elaborate ceiling cornicing. A large double bedroom behind it looks down over space at the back of the house: it has parking for several cars that could be refurbished as a small courtyard with perhaps one parking space.

Stairs lead up past another large landing window to the two-bedroom apartment at the top of the house. It’s well fitted out, with a good-sized kitchen/breakfastroom with sea views, a small dual-aspect double bedroom at the front and larger double at the back. It has a good-sized shower room.

The entrance to the smart self-contained two-bed basement apartment is a few steps down to the left of the main front door: its front door – with a porthole window – opens into a large livingroom, oak-floored like most of the rest of the apartment. It has two double bedrooms, one at the side of the house, the other at the back. A shower room is floored with timber-effect tiles, as is a galley kitchen with subway-tiled splashbacks.

View of Marine Terrace from Dún Laoghaire harbour

The house is at the end of a terrace and has a side garden. The back shares space with a parking lot next door on Mellifont Avenue but the planning permission allows for it to be reclaimed as a small garden with a parking space, while leaving access to the rear of a neighbouring house on the terrace.

Number 1 Marine Terrace is a minute’s walk away from the People’s Park in Dún Laoghaire and across the road from the old Dún Laoghaire baths, now revamped as a popular cafe.