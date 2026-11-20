The fireworks display on New Year's Eve, as seen from Howth Harbour. Photograph: Allen Kiely

The annual New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in Dún Laoghaire and Howth in Dublin have been cancelled after Fáilte Ireland pulled funding.

The tourism agency said the events “did not deliver the level of tourism return required to support continued investment”.

“While previous fireworks displays proved popular locally, they did not deliver the level of tourism return required to support continued investment,” Fáilte Ireland said.

The organisation said it had instead “prioritised funding towards activity with greater potential to attract visitors, support visitor spend and encourage overnight stays across Dublin”.

Julie Shiels, owner of Hartley’s restaurant, which is located beside Dún Laoghaire harbour, said she was “really disappointed”.

“I knew it was very expensive,” she said. “You could tell, but I feel the problem with starting these and stopping them is that businesses can’t plan events around them then.”

For the last two years, the bar and restaurant has run a ticketed event timed around the fireworks, with the first half of the event focusing on family entertainment and the second half taking place after the fireworks, catering to older customers.

“I checked the Dún Laoghaire-[Rathdown] County Council website six weeks ago and it was there,” said Shiels.

“I began to plan my event for 2026. I advertised it, sold some tickets already, and then after putting something up on Instagram I started getting phone calls saying it is cancelled. It’s terrible for businesses.”

After phoning customers who had already bought tickets for the event, Shiels said she decided to proceed with the event “because it is still New Year’s Eve, after all”.

For its part, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said the fireworks were “not advertised on either our website or social media channels this year, as no event was being planned”.

On the other side of Dublin Bay, Simon O’Connell of O’Connells Howth disagreed with Fáilte Ireland that the festival did not draw outside visitors.

“The place was full of people,” he said. “The crowd were incredible – both west pier and east pier would be full.

“People would be packed up the village to see down over the harbour, and there were people watching on the Howth Hill looking at the fireworks.”

O’Connell said the logistics of getting people in and out to see the fireworks was an issue.

“I think they could not manage the traffic,” he said. “It was causing too much chaos.

“It was only being done a couple of years and there were issues with transport times being incorrect and the number of people coming out was huge and people were missing buses.”

The publican added: “It was such a fantastic event. I think it was worthwhile getting it right. I think had there been a discussion around it we could have figured out something.”