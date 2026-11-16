Tribunal ruling sinks boat captains’ claims against marine staff agency

The Workplace Relations Commission has rejected complaints by skippers Peter Cullen and Roy Jackson under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977 against Dún Laoghaire Powerboat School Ltd. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

A tribunal has found it has no jurisdiction to hear unfair dismissal claims pursued by two survey vessel captains against an employment agency which supplied staff to the national sea floor mapping project.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has rejected complaints by skippers Peter Cullen and Roy Jackson under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977 against Dún Laoghaire Powerboat School Ltd, ruling both men were in fact employees of the Geological Survey of Ireland (GSI).

GSI, the State agency in charge of Infomar – a 20-year project that started in 2006 to map the sea floor around Ireland – had not been a party to the proceedings at the WRC.

At a hearing last December, adjudication officer Patricia Owens noted a preliminary objection from Dún Laoghaire Powerboat School to the effect that the men were not employees and therefore lacked standing to pursue the complaints against the firm.

The firm, a registered employment agency based at the south Dublin port, maintained the skippers were sole traders being paid by invoice for skippering Infomar survey vessels, and that it had contracts in place giving effect to this arrangement.

Jim Keegan, the powerboat school’s spokesman at the hearing, said it had contractual agreements in place with Cullen and Jackson as “sole traders or as a company” and that they had been paid in line with these contracts on foot of invoices.

“At no point have we paid PAYE or PRSI in terms of Mr Jackson or Mr Cullen,” Keegan said, adding that Cullen included VAT on his invoices.

Keegan told the tribunal that on foot of GSI tenders, the powerboat school won a series of one-year contracts starting in 2023 “to supply staff – skippers, surveyors, data processors” for the marine survey programme.

“They may have had someone from the GSI contact them with the possibility of employment – sorry, I shouldn’t say that word – the possibility of a contract,” Keegan said.

“The only contact we would have had is by email; we would have had people recommended to us and issued a contract if we’re satisfied they’re suitable for a position,” he said.

Keegan said the company was aware Cullen was a previous contractor with the GSI.

Leanne Fox, who represented both of the skippers, said the contracts were “bogus”.

Cullen, she said, had worked “directly for GSI” on the Infomar mapping operations “doing exactly the same job”.

“They forced him to go out to the powerboat school; he was then forced to sign the contract that was presented to them,” she said.

In her decisions on the men’s cases, published today, Owens found both Cullen and Jackson were “integral” to the Infomar project as vessel skippers.

Neither were “free to substitute” another worker instead of doing the work themselves, a key determining factor in the legal test for determining employment status.

It was clear, she added, that the time and place of the work were determined by the Geological Survey of Ireland.

The State agency, and not the powerboat school, provided the survey vessels used for the Infomar work, she added.

Owens found that Cullen and Jackson were agency workers – with the Dún Laoghaire Powerboat School being the employment agency, and GSI being the hirer or employer.

“In circumstances where the respondent is not the employer for the purposes of the Unfair Dismissals Act, on the basis of the preliminary matter, I find that this complaint is not well founded,” she concluded in both cases.