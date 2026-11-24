Since July 2024, any articulated five-axle vehicle registered in the EU must have a number of safety features. Photograph: iStock

Large articulated lorries will, under new road safety rules, be banned from Dublin city from next year if they are not fitted with “blind spot” cameras and anti-crush technology.

The move by Dublin City Council, designed to protect cyclists and pedestrians from death and serious injury caused by large vehicles turning or reversing, will apply to all five-axle articulated lorries, as well as any construction vehicle used as part of the MetroLink rail project.

Councillors sought the mandatory safety measures for lorries in response to several deaths and an increased number of injuries to pedestrians and cyclists, particularly in incidents involving lorries turning left.

Following the opening of the Dublin Port Tunnel in 2007, the council restricted heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) with five axles or more from using the city streets between 7am and 7pm. The measure resulted in an immediate reduction of 1,500 in the number of lorries inside the M50 each day.

Hauliers could apply for a permit to enter the city if they had city-bound deliveries that could not be carried by smaller vehicles or if they were required on building sites, but none could use its streets to access Dublin Port or as a “through route” to another location.

While vehicles without permits cannot legally enter the city cordon area, roughly bound by the Royal and Grand canals but including a number of other suburban areas, “at present the application for permits does not specify any safety features to be present on the vehicle”, the council said.

Since July 2024, any articulated five-axle vehicle registered in the EU must have a number of safety features, but the council said only a quarter of the vehicles applying for permits to drive in the city have been registered since this date.

The new rules will require older vehicles to be retrofitted with three specific safety measures. The first is a Blind Spot Information System, which uses sensors or cameras to monitor the blind spot on the left-hand side of the lorry. If a cyclist or other road user is detected within that area an audible and visual alarm is sounded to alert the driver to stop any left-turning manoeuvres.

A Moving Off Information System will require cameras or sensors to monitor the front a of a lorry. When a stationary lorry is about to move, the driver is alerted to a pedestrian or cyclist in the area.

A Reversing Information System uses cameras or sensors to warn the driver of any obstacles directly behind the vehicle when reversing.

Any five-axle articulated vehicles in the city must have these three safety features fitted by the end of next year. However, the council said it intends to implement the rule for all types and sizes of lorries involved in the construction of MetroLink.

“For the MetroLink project there will be a large number of HGVs delivering to the various sites and extracting material from them so therefore the issue of HGV safety is a key one for [Dublin City Council] and [Transport Infrastructure Ireland],” the council said.

“Accordingly, all vehicles which are in use on the MetroLink project are required to have Blind Spot Information System, Moving Off Information System and Reversing Information System as standard.”

In addition, it said “all drivers must receive mandatory training” in how to use these systems.

“The change to permit will mean that a permit is invalid if the vehicle is subsequently found not to have these safety features installed.”