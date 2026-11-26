At the High Court in Dublin today, Judge Cian Ferriter adjourned until later an application by an examiner to HSI to be appointed liquidator to the company

A High Court judge has urged that “every possible option be exhausted” to save Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) from liquidation.

Judge Cian Ferriter made the appeal today when he adjourned until later an application by an examiner to HSI to be appointed liquidator to the company after efforts to secure its future could not be agreed.

Joseph Walsh of JW Accountants, who was appointed examiner last August, said he had secured an investor for HSI but the Department of Agriculture indicated that the Minister was not prepared to sign a National Breeding Services contract, which, he said, was fundamental to the survival of the company.

HSI employs 40 people at its Kildare premises. Among its functions are the issuing of equine passports through the “Horse Source” online system, acting as an umbrella body for the equine sport, recreation and breeding sector, and the licensing and regulation of athletes and horses for international competition.

In adjourning the case to later today the judge said he was conscious of the unique role played by the HSI and its employees in the industry.