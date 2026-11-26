Simon Harris celebrates after being re-elected as a TD for Wicklow in 2024. Constituency manager John Kelly is at the front right in the grey shirt. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Tánaiste Simon Harris said Fine Gael had “very robust grievance processes in place” when asked about concerns raised by party members that it failed to tackle claims of abrasive behaviour in his constituency.

Harris, the Fine Gael leader, pointed to the party’s electoral success in Wicklow in response to questions from The Irish Times about the allegations made about John Kelly, the Tánaiste’s parliamentary assistant and campaign manager.

The Fine Gael leader said elections were competitive and acknowledged there could be “tensions” from time to time but added there were “robust” grievance processes within the party and that they were “there to be used”.

“I take it very seriously,” he added.

Last week an Irish Times investigation revealed a series of concerns were raised by Fine Gael volunteers about Kelly from their time working with him.

Fine Gael sources, some of whom described Kelly as “Simon Harris’s rottweiler”, said he was a divisive figure in Wicklow Fine Gael.

Kelly has denied all allegations against him, and Fine Gael has said no formal complaints of bullying have been made against him.

During the 2024 local elections, party sources described how Kelly was red in the face while shouting and cursing at Aileen Lennon, a Fine Gael candidate, during a canvass.

The former Fine Gael candidate confirmed to The Irish Times last week that was a public confrontation with Kelly.

She said she made people in Fine Gael aware of the incident and how unhappy she was over the way Kelly spoke to her. She decided not to make a formal complaint.

“I wouldn’t run for election for Fine Gael again if John Kelly was involved,” she said. “I wouldn’t put myself or my supporters through that again.”

In response to a query about the 2024 exchange, Kelly told The Irish Times: “I have no recollection of the incident.”

Asked on Thursday at an event in Dublin about concerns in Fine Gael about how he and the party had failed to tackle concerns about alleged behaviour, Harris said he had read the article on Kelly.

“I’m satisfied that there are very robust grievance processes in place in Fine Gael,” Harris said, speaking to reporters at an event in TU Dublin in Grangegorman.

“I am also satisfied that Wicklow Fine Gael is probably statistically one of the most successful constituencies electorally for our party.

“We had a very competitive convention for the general election. We delivered a ticket, which myself and Edward Timmins won two seats out of four,” said Harris.

“We have the largest party on Wicklow County Council. We work extraordinarily well as a team of elected representatives.”

Concerns were raised within Fine Gael about Kelly during the 2019 local election and the 2024 general election campaigns.

At least seven party sources said at least two Fine Gael councillors were declining to engage with Kelly due to their experiences with him.

The sources, at national and local level in Fine Gael, said they have raised Kelly’s conduct with Harris but they felt he dismissed their concerns.

Kelly is related to Harris; he is a cousin of the Tánaiste’s mother, Mary Harris.

Fine Gael sources said Kelly, who formerly worked in car sales, had an intense management style, especially during election campaigns and when ensuring members sell their quota of Superdraw tickets for party fundraising.

Kelly has denied ever being the subject of complaints in Fine Gael and said he had a positive experience with the interns in Harris’s constituency office.

Kelly said he had a “very good working relationship with all our councillors”.