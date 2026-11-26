The drop has been driven by policies pushed through by Labour and Conservative governments. Photograph: Peter Powell/PA Wire

Net migration across the UK has fallen to its lowest level since 1997 with the exclusion of the years of the Covid pandemic.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the British home office show that the difference between people arriving and leaving the UK was ⁠77,000 in ⁠the ​year ‌to ‌June ‌2026.

The ONS figures cover the year ending June 2026, down from the previous estimate of 171,000 for 2025 and a peak of 944,000 in 2023. Annual net migration to the UK in 1997 was 48,000.

The drop has been driven by policies pushed through by Labour and Conservative governments.

Home office visa data from January to June 2026 shows visa grants to international students fell by 38 per cent (39,200) and grants to skilled workers including those in the health and care sector and their dependants also dropped by 38 per cent (26,300) compared with the same period in 2025.

Immigration remains a key political issue, with Labour’s 2024 manifesto promising to reduce net migration, and aiming to “smash the gangs” involved in irregular migration and bringing asylum seekers across the Channel in small boats.

British prime minister Andy Burnham’s arrival in No 10 has signalled a shift in the way the government views legal migration. Some Labour insiders say that policy is now being driven by economic demands rather than a fear of the rise in Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, which has suffered a dip in the polls. – Guardian