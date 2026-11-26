Two teams could be relegated from the Nations Championship from 2030 under controversial plans being developed by the tournament organisers.

The favoured mechanism for introducing relegation is for the bottom sides in both the northern and southern hemisphere tables to face a one-legged playoff match against the winners of the equivalent tables in the tier two Nations Cup, which is run by World Rugby.

The tier one sides would be guaranteed home advantage in the playoff tie, which based on this year’s inaugural competition would see matches between Italy and Georgia and Fiji and the USA, with the winner of each securing a place in the following Nations Championship two years later.

The introduction of two relegation playoffs would see an extra match added to the final series, the first of which begins on Friday at Twickenham, with the bottom-ranked sides Italy and Fiji opening proceedings before the third v third game between Ireland and Australia.

From 2030 there would be seven playoff games, with the top five sides in each hemisphere meeting each other in addition to the two relegation playoffs.

There is pushback from some unions about introducing relegation, particularly those in Italy and Wales, which may increase if it is confirmed that two sides can be demoted.

Abi Tierney, the Welsh Rugby Union chief executive, said recently it would be “cataclysmic” if Wales were relegated and there have been suggestions that the 10 founding unions of the Nations Championship, which does not include invited guests Fiji and Japan, may seek to ensure they are exempt.

World Rugby, however, is adamant that the Nations Championship was only sanctioned on the basis of an open system of promotion and relegation being introduced and will resist any attempt to protect the biggest unions.

The creation of the Nations Championship was narrowly approved at a vote of the World Rugby Council in Paris before the 2023 World Cup final on the proviso that it would be an open league from 2030, and that moves to ringfence the 10 founding members would need to go to the council for approval, and could be denied.

The original vote required a 75 per cent majority to pass and the motion received 41 votes for and 10 against, meaning it won a majority of 80 per cent, so reopening the debate would be a risky move as it could throw the tournament into turmoil.

The English RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney declined to go into details when asked how relegation would be introduced earlier this month.

“There’s a review group that has been set up by World Rugby and is chaired by [World Rugby chair] Brett Robinson,” Sweeney said. “They’re looking at how the aspect of promotion and relegation can be set up. The basic premise is still the same, how that comes into effect needs to be sorted out.”

In addition to determining the relegation mechanism, the Nations Championship, which is a joint venture between the 10 Six Nations and Sanzaar unions, also have to agree financial protections for unions who suffered relegation.

A parachute payment system similar to that offered by the Premier League is likely to be introduced, but many of the bigger unions reject claims that relegation would prove existential, pointing out that those going down would not lose their place in the Six Nations or Rugby Championship.

A number of unions are also increasingly convinced that introducing two relegation playoffs would add to the commercial value of the competition, creating two blockbuster ties that would generate large ticket sales and television audiences.

Selling tickets for the inaugural final series has been challenging after three successive weekends of England games at Twickenham, particularly for the opening night on Friday, when the stadium’s upper tier will be closed and tens of thousands of empty seats are expected. – Guardian