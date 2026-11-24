They are exactly as they sound: solar panels that can be plugged in rather than fixed to roofs. Photograph: iStock

Are we all getting plug-in solar panels now?

No. But there is a plan for their roll-out in Ireland at some point in the comparatively near future.

And what exactly are they?

Well, they are exactly as they sound. They are solar panels that can be plugged in rather than fixed to roofs and can – if deployed correctly – prove to be a more cost-effective and accessible option for some people than the permanent fixtures.

Cost effective?

They are already widely used in several European countries and big retail chains including the likes of Ikea sell them for around €500.

That is cheap. And will they save me money?

It is estimated that plug-in solar panels would pay for themselves in 18 months through reduced electricity bills.

So I can go and buy them now, can I?

No, not yet. But hopefully soon. The Minister for the Environment, Darragh O’Brien, wrote to ESB Networks in May and asked it to work with the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI), Safe Electric and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) to prioritise and accelerate the development of standards that will permit the use of plug-in solar systems in Ireland.

Okay, and what happened then?

Well, ESB Networks, which is responsible for safety regulations and technical standards for the distribution grid, did as it was told and convened a working group to identify and assess options to enable plug-in solar in Ireland.

Ah, a working group. Love them. What did it say?

Last month this group submitted a report to the Minister’s department which basically said that there is “a pathway” leading to the safe introduction of plug-in solar technologies here.

A pathway?

It found that there are no significant barriers preventing the connection of plug-in solar devices to the electricity distribution network in Ireland. Four potential installation options were assessed and the working group concluded that the plug and play option is the best option.

And what is plug and play?

Put very simply, plug and play allows users to connect compliant plug-in solar devices directly to suitable existing socket outlets. This approach most closely aligns with what is happening in Britain and other European markets and would provide the greatest accessibility to renewable energy technologies.

Well that is good. So, what happens next?

There will have to be an independent safety assessment and legislative review and then a product specification will be published, and after that we might start to see plug-in solar panels coming on to the market.

So we are not talking about something happening tomorrow, then?

No, we are not. The report was published on Tuesday afternoon, after being brought to Cabinet.

So when might we see them popping up?

All going well, plug-in solar could be on the market in the second half of next year.

And who would be the market for them?

They could prove to be a solution to the problem posed by apartment living. More than 200,000 households have solar panels, with about 125,000 of them getting grant support for installation. It is a different story for the half a million people who live in apartments – only 5 per cent have solar panels installed for the obvious reason that most do not have roofs. The plug-in panels would allow installation on balconies.

And would they be able to apply for grants?

It seems like a logical step but, given their cost, it might not be at the same level as existing grants. Under the domestic solar PV scheme, you can apply for a grant of up to €1,800. In addition, you can also apply for a battery grant to the value of €600. This brings you maximum grant value for solar pv panels and battery to €2,400. Such expense would not be needed for a plug-in system bought in Ikea so users might have to stump up the cash themselves.