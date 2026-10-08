PSNI to issue letters to suspected Drumcree parade dispute lawbreakers

The PSNI is to start issuing letters to those suspected of having committed a criminal offence related to the ongoing parading dispute in Portadown.

It relates to alleged breaches of a Parades Commission determination to allow an Orange Order parade to complete its traditional route from Drumcree Church down the Garvaghy Road for the first time in almost 30 years.

The parade has been unable to take place due to significant numbers attending protests on the Garvaghy Road.

PSNI assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck described moving to the next phase of the large-scale criminal investigation.

“This team have been methodically working through the evidence collected by police so far during the operation, building this material into evidential packages in respect of identified persons reasonably suspected of committing offences,” he said.

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“This work will now proceed to the next phase where individuals will receive letters regarding the interview process.”

Michelle O’Neill, the First Minister and Sinn Féin vice-president, has faced sustained criticism from unionists after she took part in a protest on the Garvaghy Road against the parade alongside Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

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The PSNI has described the protest as unlawful, but O’Neill has defended her actions, stating “when the law is wrong, I will stand firmly against it”.

She is due to face a no-confidence motion in the Northern Ireland Assembly next week.