Naomi Mudiay’s mother jokes that she fulfilled a prophecy by moving from Kenya to Ireland in 2020.

“My mum, who does not drink alcohol by the way, when she was pregnant with me craved Guinness and coke.”

Kenyans love their beer as much as the Irish, according to Mudiay (31), and Guinness can be found in most bars.

The first time she moved country, she was just five years old. Mudiay was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and fled the country with her mother and sisters. Her mother worked in the Congolese embassy and raised Mudiay and her sisters in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

The language barrier made this first move challenging, because they speak French in Congo and English in Kenya. But Mudiay says that the first time she felt different was when she moved to Ireland.

She had moved to Dublin to do a master’s in childhood studies at Griffith College. Back in Kenya, Mudiay says she was confident and opinionated at college, but during her first few months in Ireland she felt herself shutting down a bit.

“Ireland was the first place I was made aware of the way I speak, as people would ask me to repeat myself as apparently, it was not clear. In Kenya we speak English, all of my education has been done in English as it’s our official language.”

[ Moving to Ireland: ‘I told my husband we had made a terrible mistake’Opens in new window ]

Because Mudiay was perpetually being asked to repeat herself, it made her think that perhaps she was not as articulate as she had believed.

“I came from not knowing English to writing amazing compositions and essays in Kenya, to the point where my English teachers would ask for my book so they can use it as reference for other students.”

However, her reticence to contribute to class was short-lived as she quickly made friends who brought her out of her shell and into discussions.

Naomi Mudiay plans to stay in Ireland for the foreseeable future: ‘I’ve now built a life where I can’t feel alone in this country.’ Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

There were other ways in which she felt like the odd one out in Ireland. One way was her friends’ confusion when she told them she was busy all afternoon because she was washing her hair.

“If you come from a place where the majority of people look like you, there are a lot of things that don’t need to be explained. Before moving I never had to explain to my friends why, if I decide to wash my hair, I’ll be occupied for the whole afternoon because it takes hours.”

However, she takes the questions that come her way in her stride (assuming they come from a good place), as she feels it is informative for people.

Before she moved to Ireland she had never been asked where she was from. “This is not a question you are asked in Kenya, I could just be Kenyan in Kenya.”

Being faced with such questions has made her think about her identity more, and her Congolese heritage. Though she still considers herself Kenyan she finds herself cooking Congolese food more than Kenyan food.

Naomi Mudiay says there is a warmth to the Irish people that reminds her of home: ‘There is always someone willing to help you.’ Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Moving to Dublin was a steep learning curve for Mudiay, who had never lived independently before or spent that much time alone, as back in Kenya her house was always full of people.

“I grew up in a house where my mum’s friends were coming from Monday to Friday. There was always somebody in our house.”

When she was not at home, she was either at school or college. While she made a wide group of friends through her master’s in Ireland, she has learned what it means to sit with her herself and her thoughts.

“I’ve now built a life where I can’t feel alone in this country. There’s just no room for me to ever feel alone. My friends would never allow that to happen.”

Something that surprised her about living in Ireland is how other migrants she has met keep to themselves and do not go out of their way to build such a community here.

Aside from friendships, Ireland has completely changed her idea of what she wants from a partner. “I don’t want to bash any men from anywhere, but I come from a society where a lot of men can be misogynistic.”

[ From Mumbai to Cork, bai: ‘My spice threshold has gone down’Opens in new window ]

She says that dating in Ireland was a bit of a culture shock for her as she felt appreciated for being herself instead of for what she could do for her partner or what they could do for her. This has made her see value in herself for the person she is, rather than for the things that she does.

“When you surround yourself with people who are just very genuine and authentic, it challenges the way you view yourself. You start to question the things that you were told.”

At present she lives in Dublin, works for a tech company and is on the board of the Brighter Communities charity. While she was at Griffith College she worked part-time for the Dublin Simon Community charity.

She plans to stay in Ireland for the foreseeable future. She says that there is a warmth to the Irish people that reminds her of home.

“There will always be someone smiling at you and saying hello. There is always someone willing to help you.”

We would like to hear from people who have moved to Ireland in the past 10 years. To get involved, email newtotheparish@irishtimes.com or send us two lines about yourself using the form below.