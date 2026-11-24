At Kilrush District Court, Iain Mackay of The Square, Carrigaholt, was found guilty of the theft of the laminated planning notice off a gate. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A 64-year old man has been found guilty of the theft of a neighbours’ €2 planning notice in a “land-grabbing” row between neighbours in the west Clare village of Carrigaholt.

At Kilrush District Court, Judge Adrian Harris found Iain Mackay of The Square, Carrigaholt, guilty of the theft of the laminated planning notice off a gate from neighbours James and Lucy Fennelly at The Square, Carrigaholt, on February 20th of this year, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

In evidence, Lucy Fennelly told the court: “We are there seven years and they moved in two years ago and they decided to call us ‘land grabbers’.”

Evidence from a CCTV camera the Fennellys have in place was shown to the court of Mackay removing the planning notice from the gate during daylight hours on February 20th this year.

Garda Emma Griffin said gardaí investigated the matter after James Fennelly made a complaint to say Mackay had stolen the planning notice that had been placed on a gate.

In evidence, Mackay confirmed that the person on the CCTV footage was him and he said he removed the planning notice as it was not in the correct place.

He told the court the gate was on a joint beneficial right of way for the Mackays and the Fennellys.

He said: “If I wanted to put a notice on their gate I would come and ask the permission of the Fennellys. There should be no notice on the gate unless both parties agree – that is it, top to bottom.”

Mackay said he then attached the planning notice to a nearby wall where it should have been put, but it was gone the next day.

Joseph Chambers, solicitor for Mackay, told the judge there was a continuing land dispute between the Mackays and the Fennellys.

Mackay lodged objections against two planning applications by the Fennellys in 2024 and 2025 and both applications were withdrawn by the Fennellys.

The most recent application, withdrawn by the Fennellys in July of this year, was to retain change of use from garden/ancillary use to residential use/short-term letting and all associated site development works.

James Fennelly told the court “we withdrew both applications on the basis that we decided to change our mind on what we wanted to with the building”.

Chambers said the Fennellys obtained a restraining order on an ex parte basis against his client in the District Court last year and that restraining order had yet to go to full hearing.

In evidence, Mackay said the restraining order in place has been used “to batter us and to control us”.

He said since it has been in place, he has had 18 interactions with gardaí.

He said: “We are stressed all the time – I don’t know how many complaints they have put in, how many 999 calls they have made. We are surrounded by cameras – we are under surveillance 24/7.”

He said: “I have been to the Garda station five times or we have had gardaí coming to my door. Local people have texted me to say ‘the gardaí are in the village, are they coming for you?”

Mackay said he and his wife moved to the area two years ago to be near their grandchildren.

He said: “It is our forever home.”

Mackay said he worked in financial services and had to report matters concerning his dispute with the Fennellys to his employers.

He said: “I have worked in corporate finance and governance. I spend most of my life looking at facts and I have respect for process and involving myself in regulatory matters.”

Under cross examination from Insp Helen Costelloe, Mackay confirmed he had no permission from the Fennellys to remove the planning notice.

Chambers said his client has been trying to resolve the dispute with the Fennellys around “various pieces of land” through the civil courts and has issued an equity civil bill to the Fennellys earlier this year that questions the ownership and rights of way relating to certain property.

Chambers said the Fennellys had yet to respond to the equity civil bill.

Chambers asked the judge not to convict his client as he had no previous convictions and “he felt that he was entitled to remove the notice”.

The judge said he would not convict Mackay and applied the Probation Act. He urged the Mackays and the Fennellys to resolve their dispute.

He said: “I would encourage both parties to restore relations to a level where ye won’t be adding stress and anxiety to each other.”

The judge fixed recognisance in the event of an appeal by Mackay to the Circuit Court.