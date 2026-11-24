Maximising the use of electricity smart meters and promoting the benefits of switching energy suppliers are to be ramped up as part of an action plan aimed at cutting energy costs for households.

Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O’Brien highlighted such measures as he published the National Energy Affordability Report and Action Plan after the Cabinet met on Tuesday.

The Government also agreed its approach to allowing plug-in solar devices to be used in Ireland from the second half of 2027.

O’Brien said Ireland is “particularly exposed” to volatility in international markets due to continued dependence on imported fossil fuel for electricity generation, heating and transport. He said the way out of this dependency is to shift electricity generation to renewables and the electrification of the economy.

The new plan sets out 116 actions across five areas including supporting households and funding investment in the grid.

O’Brien said there is “no single solution to energy affordability” but the plan “brings together the different strands of Government policy”.

He said there is a need to deliver more renewable energy to reduce reliance on expensive and imported gas.

O’Brien said the action plan also prioritises short-term supports for consumers, including the lower VAT rate on gas and electricity, “huge investment in retrofit”, and the need for targeted social protection supports.

According to the report, smart meters have been rolled out to more than two million households.

[ Soaring housing, energy and fuel costs drive Irish inflation to three-year high of 4.3%Opens in new window ]

One action in the report is maximising societal benefits from smart meters by “significantly increasing participation” in retail time-of-use or dynamic tariffs.

O’Brien also said there is a “sizeable cohort of people” that do not switch energy providers, adding: “It hasn’t been made easy for them to switch, to be frank, and to understand how to do it.”

The action plan includes a chapter on the Middle East crisis, energy prices and security of supply. “Ireland’s principal exposure is likely to arise through higher energy prices rather than immediate physical supply shortages.”

It also says: “While security of supply arrangements remain robust, sustained elevated prices could have significant impacts on households, businesses and economic competitiveness.”

It says the Government response “therefore focuses on both short-term affordability measures and longer-term structural reforms.”

The report tasks O’Brien’s department, the Department of Social Protection, ESB Networks and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) with exploring technical options “to enable the evaluation of potential targeted energy supports” by the second half of 2027.

The last government provided one-off energy credits in response to rising energy prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

These credits were given to all households in the absence of a mechanism for providing targeted credits of the kind that some Opposition parties have recently been calling for in response to the energy crisis caused by the Iran war.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said the lack of a system for delivering such targeted credits amid the continuing cost-of-living crisis is “unconscionable”, claiming it shows the Government is “completely out of touch with the actual costs and the difficulties faced by people heating their homes”.

O’Brien said he “completely” rejected such criticism and insisted the Government is offering targeted supports for the most vulnerable households, citing fuel allowance payments.

Separately, he said plug-in solar has the potential to reduce electricity bills and that a separate report found there are no big regulatory barriers to connecting compliant devices to the electricity network.

The report recommends a “consumer-led plug and play” approach that would allow people to connect compliant plug-in solar devices without prior electrical assessment but supported by product compliance, registration and customer guidance.

Subject to a safety assessment and legislative review, it is expected that plug-in solar will become available for Irish households in the second half of next year.

O’Brien said that 500,000 people live in apartments and only a small proportion – an estimate 5 per cent – currently have access to solar power.

“So this will be a major shift in that and allow access to plug-in solar.”