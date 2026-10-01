From local row to peace-process shambles: How the Drumcree standoff developed

Portadown Orangemen and supporters gather at Drumcree Church after being stopped by police from marching to Garvaghy Road, in Portadown, on September 27th. Photograph: Getty Images

Drumcree is longest-running parading dispute in the North.

It was linked to 21 sectarian murders between 1996 and 1999, at the height of the standoff.

The Orange Order has not marched from Drumcree Church in Portadown along the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road since 1997.

A Parades Commission was established by the British government in 1998 as a direct result of Drumcree and the row largely disappeared from the news agenda.

There has been relative peace in the Co Armagh town over the past 30 years.

The re-emergence of Drumcree was sparked by a scathing legal ruling against the commission in August, which resulted in a judge quashing the body’s decision to ban the parade along the contentious route.

[ British state papers: Orange march to Drumcree ‘a disaster’Opens in new window ]

Members of the Orange Order marching down Garvaghy Road in Portadown in 1995. Photograph: Martin McCullough/PA

August 25th, 2026: High Court ruling

A legal challenge brought by a Portadown Orangeman against the commission found a “procedural error” in how the body had made its determination in banning its annual application to march along the Garvaghy Road this year.

Internal WhatsApp messages between the six-member commission revealed “sloppy procedures” and shortcuts, a High Court judge found.

[ Drumcree dispute led to one of worst Troubles atrocitiesOpens in new window ]

Not all six members of the body had signed off on the final determination before it was issued in July.

The judge, Gerald McAlinden, said he had “no hesitation” in making a ruling to quash this year’s determination.

Commissioner Billy Gamble resigns.

September 3rd, 2026: Orange Order makes fresh application to walk along Garvaghy Road

As a result of the commission’s error, the Orange Order made an application for 60 members to walk along the Garvaghy Road in a “limited parade” on Sunday, September 27th.

The Portadown district said it would hold a “dignified and non-triumphalist” silent procession without bands at 1pm.

[ Letter to the Editor: Why is the Orange Order so set on Garvaghy Road?Opens in new window ]

Deputy district master Alastair Power said its application was “proportionate, inoffensive and wholly reasonable”.

The Orange Order called for the remaining Parades Commissioners to resign. They remain in post.

September 25th, 2026: Parades Commission rules parade can go ahead for the first time in 28 years

The Parades Commission rules the Orange Order can march along the Garvaghy Road on its return leg from Drumcree Church on Sunday, September 27th.

Restrictions are imposed, with the number of participants reduced to 35. The parade was to begin at 8am and disperse by 9.30am. Commissioners impose a ban on bands, supporters and flags at the parade.

Breandán Mac Cionnaith stands in the front line of the protest on Garvaghy Road in Portadown on Sunday. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

[ Breandán Mac Cionnaith profile: The ex-IRA man who Tony Blair said ‘took unreasonableness to an art form’Opens in new window ]

Breandán Mac Cionnaith of the Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition rounded on the commission, saying its determination had “set this community back 28 years”.

Warnings are issued that it will have a “snowball effect” on other contentious parades routes across the North.

September 26th and 27th, 2026: Marathon legal court challenges lead to parade being granted

The Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition lodges a legal challenge seeking to block the parade. Residents also register a counter-protest for 5,000 protesters, which is later withdrawn.

After a five-hour hearing at a special sitting of the High Court in Belfast on Saturday, Judge Patricia Smyth issued an order temporarily suspending the parade. She urged all sides to “step back from the abyss” and take responsible decisions for “the sake of everyone in Northern Ireland”.

Orange Order appeals ruling

Members of the Orange Order march from Drumcree Church on September 28th. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

At 11.30pm on Saturday, at a sitting of the Court of Appeal, Northern Ireland’s Lady Chief Justice, Siobhan Keegan, overturns the ban.

The High Court judge who granted the injunction against the march had “unfortunately erred in law”, Keegan said.

Thousands mobilise on Garvaghy Road

Orange men gather near Drumcree Church as police form a barricade to prevent them entering the Garvaghy Road on Sunday September 27th. Photograph: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

More than 2,000 people begin to gather on Garvaghy Road, which is blocked off before midnight. Bus-loads of people begin travelling from Belfast and Derry to support residents.

‘Unprecedented’ emergency court hearing continues overnight – hours before planned parade

Another application at the High Court to stop the protest from going ahead was dismissed in the early hours of Sunday, September 27th.

The time-limited sitting began at 12.20am and was heard before Judge Michael Humphreys.

He acknowledged the “unusual if not unprecedented circumstances as it is now 1.45am, with a parade scheduled to begin in just over six hours’ time”.

[ A Jesuit priest at Drumcree church: ‘They even called me up to say a prayer’Opens in new window ]

At 2.15am, Humphreys dismissed the residents’ judicial review application, ruling that the Parades Commission’s decision must be respected.

The parade is cleared to proceed six hours before it is due to start from Drumcree church.

Sunday, September 27th, 2026: first day of standoff begins

Thousands of protesters block the Garvaghy Road to prevent the Orange Order walking the route.

PSNI riot squad teams are in place. More 200 police officers from Scotland are deployed to Portadown under a “mutual aid” agreement in the significant security operation.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald are among the protesters. DUP leader Gavin Robinson calls for their arrests.

[ O’Neill rejects ‘gross discourtesy’ accusations as large numbers remain on Garvaghy RoadOpens in new window ]

Orange Order members remain at Drumcree Church waiting to walk. The parade does not proceed as police say they cannot protect public safety.

September 28th-October 1st, 2026: Stormont political crisis/talks aimed at resolving dispute

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD speaking to the media outside Government Buildings, after a meeting at Government Buildings regarding the situation in Portadown. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The fallout leads to angry political clashes at Stormont.

The standoff on Garvaghy Road continues as talks begin at Hillsborough Castle with Northern Secretary Chris Bryant, who separately met Orange Order members and the Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Talks are to resume on Thursday.

September 29th, 2026: Fresh legal challenge lodged by residents

Lawyers acting for the Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition lodge an appeal seeking to stop parade. The challenge centres on the police assessment of the potential for disorder.

The hearing is listed for Friday, October 2nd. The fresh application to the Court of Appeal in Belfast argues that the Parades Commission “materially misdirected itself” on the police assessment of the potential for disorder and did not give an “accurate representation of the evidence received from PSNI” in its decision.

[ In pictures: How the Garvaghy Road standoff unfolded on day of high tensionOpens in new window ]

October 1st: Orange Order insists there’s no deal

Portadown Orange Order district master Nigel Dawson says there are “no proposals on the table” to resolve the dispute.

His comments came after the Orange Order and Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition was given a document by the Northern Secretary on Wednesday.

Speaking afterwards, Breandán Mac Cionnaith said the residents would agree to it if the Orange Order did.

The standoff continues.