Marty Morrissey, whose mother Peggy died in a crash, has also partnered with the campaign. Photograph: Tom Honan

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has partnered with the GAA as part of a campaign featuring public figures, sporting personalities, experts and people with lived experience of road trauma as part of efforts to arrest rising road deaths.

Minister of State with responsibility for road safety Seán Canney launched the campaign, called Road Safety Voices, at Croke Park on Tuesday.

The campaign will bring personal experience, professional insight and public influence together to help prevent death and serious injury on roads.

The RSA partnered with the GAA and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) to share the campaign’s message.

Both GAA president Jarlath Burns and GPA chief executive Tom Parsons addressed attendees at the launch.

Broadcaster Marty Morrissey, whose mother Peggy died in a car crash in 2021, has also partnered with the campaign.

“We’re all touched by what happens on our roads,” he said, adding that he felt an “urge” to ring his mother after Mayo ended their 75-year wait for the Sam Maguire Cup this year.

“Nothing tragic ever happened to us until it did happen and then suddenly your world changes,” he said.

Canney said the campaign would make “the human consequences of road collisions and road traumas real”.

[ Woman who lost daughter and granddaughter in Donegal crash says it was ‘complete devastation’ for familyOpens in new window ]

“The programme has a clear message and a clear ambition: that everyone has a role in making safer choices and creating a safer road culture to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on Ireland’s roads,” he said.

Contributors to the campaign will conduct media interviews as well as engage with digital and social content, podcasts, public events and campaigns to give different audiences the opportunities to hear and connect with the road safety messages.

Broadcaster and journalist Meghann Scully shared the story of her brother Marcus, who died in a car crash in 2005.

In a panel discussion at the launch, Scully said his death had been like losing a “huge pillar of our family”.

She spoke of the “ripple effects” of his death: “everyone lost someone that day, it wasn’t just us”, including the local community, the GAA team and the rugby team, she said.

On Tuesday, the RSA said 165 people had died on Irish roads so far this year.

RSA chief operations officer Brendan Walsh said partnering with the GAA and the GPA arose from wanting to “reach out to those people who are watching”.

He said the partnership was only the start as they planned to push the programme “wider”.

“The whole idea of it is just to get right down to the grassroots level, across all areas of society and across all areas in the country.”

He said telling people’s stories was “probably the most important element of this”.