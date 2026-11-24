When we arrived close to the sweaty and smelly heel of the Italian boot almost 15 years ago, I was as poor as a Dickensian street urchin and had the responsibility of arranging a birthday celebration in a city I’d never been in before weighing heavily on my shoulders.

I’m eternally grateful that the city where we docked has some of the best – and best value – food in the world on almost every street corner.

I’m talking about pizza. And I am talking about Naples, the home of the margherita.

As the huge cruise ship we had inexplicably found ourselves travelling across the Mediterranean on laboured back to land, the internet had pointed me to the best of the best, a place I’d never heard of called L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele.

The four of us – two small and excited children and two adults, one celebrating a birthday and one panicking about it – quickly disembarked the big boat and set off on our quest. Even though Neapolitan taxis are famously cheap, the fare was beyond my means, so we took an overheating bus from the hot and grimy port instead.

After a chaotic 15-minute ride, we set off on a short but sweaty walk through some shady alleys filled with rubbish (imagine the least attractive smell of summer) to find our pizza destination.

It quickly became clear that we were not the only ones who were looking for it. A confused-looking queue of red-faced tourists had half formed around the doorway of Da Michele, while others milled about nearby looking at guidebooks and asking themselves if they should join the all-over-the-shop line of humans or go elsewhere in search of lunch. I wondered the same myself, and gave my hungry family a choice.

“Will we wait for the best pizza in the world or will we cross the road and try one of the other restaurants nearby and hope to get the second-best pizza in the world instead?”

To my surprise, they elected to wait.

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We took a ticket from a young woman marshalling the line with an uncommon ferocity and, minutes later, our number was up and we were in.

First impressions were not great. The restaurant interior was shabby and badly lit with ugly fluorescent strip lights that made us all look washed out and ill. It was all very shouty and the menu was short. It was, in fact, very, very short.

There were margherita pizzas and there were marinara pizzas and, um, that was it.

We ordered four margheritas, two beers, a bottle of water and two Fantas and as we waited at our Formica table, the like of which I had not seen since the 1970s, I fretted about the cost.

The ice-cold beers arrived in green bottles with beads of condensation racing each other down to the base, followed by the soft drinks and the water. Then the pizzas made their big entrance. It was a moment of pure magic.

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They were perfect in every conceivable way. Big but not troublingly so and slathered in a rich and tangy tomato sauce that came with a perfect balance of sweet and salty. Great globes of buffalo mozzarella had been placed on the bases and were already melting into stringy strips of chewy greatness while the thin bases themselves were slightly charred around the fringes and somehow managed to be simultaneously crispy and chewy.

They were just heavenly. And I was starving.

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It was a meal full of laughter and love and it ended too soon. I asked for the bill, still worried about my bank balance, if it could be called that.

The total came to just over €30 – for four people in one of the most popular and acclaimed restaurants in Italy. It was so cheap I was able to spring for a cab to take us back to the boat.

I still see Pizzeria da Michele crop up in foodie guides of must-eat places in the world and realise now it featured prominently in the book Eat Pray Love and the subsequent film starring Julia Roberts – something that explained at least some of the crowds anyway. It’s also in the Michelin Guide.

Is it the best pizza in Naples? I can’t say for sure as it is the only pizza I ever had in Naples. Was it the best pizza I have ever had? I do know is that it is the pizza that stands above all others in my mind and Da Michele is the place I often return to in the dead of night when I want to conjure happy memories to banish the demons.