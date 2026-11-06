Amai by Viktor

4 Harry Street, Dublin 2; amaibyviktor.ie

Amai by Viktor: Brazilian and South American cuisine reimagined with Irish ingredients. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Tucked away upstairs just off Grafton Street, Amai is where chef Viktor Garcia reimagines Brazilian and South American cuisine with Irish ingredients, drawing on his fine-dining experience in Michelin-starred kitchens. The restaurant is focused on on one tasting menu – a creative, polished mix of delicate snacks and picture-perfect plates, with a full vegetarian version also available. Downstairs, the team has opened the more casual Bako, a new speakeasy-style bar serving snacks, small plates and cocktails. Read review here. AD

Aniar

53 Lower Dominick Street, Galway, Co Galway; 091-535947, aniarrestaurant.ie

Aniar, Galway: apple, pear, chervil. Photograph: Julia Dunin

Celebrating 15 years, Aniar is chef JP McMahon’s flagship Michelin-starred restaurant. He also runs Kombu Ramen & Bao Bar and Aniar Cookery School, and co-owns Cava Bodega. His deep research into Irish food culminates in a 24-course tasting menu at Aniar, with most of the ingredients sourced within 50km of the restaurant. The wine list is worth exploring too, including an Irish sparkling from Dublin’s Lusca Wines. AD

Bastible

111 South Circular Road, Dublin 8; 01-4737409, bastible.com

Bastible, on Dublin's South Circular Road

Now open for more than 10 years, Bastible has transitioned from new kid on the block to the steady resident everybody knows. Killian Walsh has overseen the kitchen since securing a Michelin star in 2022, gradually dialling up the flavour spectrum across the tasting menu. The bread game is strong, with freshly baked seeded dough, leading to grilled scallops in foamy verjus sauce, Cullen’s farm lamb or gloriously retro-flavoured stem ginger crémeux. The wine pairings are equally on point. Read review here. JC

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen

18-19 Parnell Square, Dublin 1; 01-8732266, chapteronerestaurant.com

Chapter One, Parnell Square, Dublin

An undisputed leader in Irish fine dining, Chapter One is the place you reserve for that very special occasion. The room is always filled with the low murmur of people enjoying themselves, oohing and aahing at the exquisite presentation of Viljanen’s luxurious dishes. The foie gras royale, the glazed Donegal lobster tail, the laminated treacle and Guinness brioche and, of course, the Irish coffee are all top tier. Read review here. JC

Dax

23 Pembroke Street Upper, Dublin 2; 01-6761494, dax.ie

Heirloom tomato, Toonsbridge mozzarella, virgin olive oil, aged Balsamic, fine herbs at Dax. Photograph: Instagram

Now in its 21st year, Dax remains one of Dublin’s most adored French restaurants. Graham Neville cooks with crisp classical discipline – scallops from Castletownbere with coral bisque, Dublin Bay prawns tucked into courgette flowers, John Dory, roast salt-marsh duck, and dark chocolate and whiskey crémeux. Owner Olivier Meisonnave runs the room and presides over one of the country’s great wine lists, from biodynamic bottles to serious grands crus. Read review here. CH

Dede

Customs House, Baltimore, Co Cork; 028-48248, customshousebaltimore.com

Dede: Chef Ahmet Dede’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant in the Customs House in Baltimore, west Cork combines modern Turkish cuisine with local Irish produce. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Nowhere does it quite like Dede, the two-Michelin-starred west Cork restaurant where chef Ahmet Dede combines transportive Turkish flavours with hyperlocal ingredients. Garden-grown herbs, spices imported directly from Turkey and locally landed fish make up many of the intricate bites. A varied wine list includes plenty of Turkish options and lesser-explored European regions. Next door, the much-loved Baba’de offers a more casual experience, and the new Dede Cellar and Pantry completes the pilgrimage-worthy trifecta. Read review here. AD

Glovers Alley

128 Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2; 01-2440733, gloversalley.com

Glovers Alley: Clean, sharp cooking. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The diningroom has been refreshed with rich shades of burgundy and Maynooth man Adam Nevin has taken over the kitchen in what is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated moves of the year. Nevin has long expressed a desire to cook in Dublin and his elevated take on the traditional dish of coddle is his homage to the city. Drawing together flavours from Spain and Asia, this is clean, sharp cooking, with an excellent supporting turn from pastry chef Lali Gonzalez. Read more here. JC

Homestead Cottage

Luogh North, Doolin, Co Clare; 065-6794133, homesteadcottage.com

Robbie McCauley of Homestead Cottage in Co Clare

This is a postcard-perfect restaurant in a charming 200-year-old thatched cottage on the edge of the Atlantic, where chef-owner Robbie McCauley’s tasting menus draw on the restaurant’s own garden and a stellar black book of local suppliers. You’ll see mallard from John Ford in Connolly, beef from Sean Haugh in Ennistymon, Moher crab, east Clare venison and wild Irish seaweed and the cooking is as good as the sourcing. A 500-bottle wine list, running from €40 to over €4,000, feels fitting for a Michelin star. Closed for three weeks in January. Read review here. AD

Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Estate

'Strawberry Garden' − Kilkenny organic strawberries, lovage ice cream − at Lady Helen restaurant, Mount Juliet Estate. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Is the Lady Helen going to get two Michelin stars next year? Based on my recent visit, I would say that it’s very likely. Executive chef John Kelly has an assured way with flavours, bringing them out so they surprise rather than overwhelm. Cévennes onion topped with a frothy spring onion foam is a good example.

[ Georgina Campbell Awards 2026: Ireland’s best fine dining restaurant, chef, hotels and more revealedOpens in new window ]

The onion is cooked until sweet, and set into a delicate chawanmushi‑like custard. Pickled shiitake bring sharpness, a slice of lardo adds richness, and croutons give crunch. A new addition is the cáca milis, a sponge cake filled with jam and cream – a wonderful way to finish the €185 eight-course tasting menu. Read review here. CH

Landline

The Park Hotel, Kenmare, Co Kerry; 064-6641200, parkkenmare.com

Landline at The Park, Kenmare. Photograph: Sarah Kate Murphy

White tablecloths, plush seating and candlelight are a fitting stage for the modern fine dining menu from chef James O’Sullivan, focused on elegant seasonal cooking and lots of Kerry produce. Views of Kenmare Bay or taking in some of the incredible Sean Scully art on the walls are a real bonus. A serious wine list matches the surroundings, and the Blue Bottle coffee is great. For a more casual bite, there is all-day dining in the Garden Rooms. AD

Liath

19A Main Street, Blackrock, Co Dublin; 01-2123676, liathrestaurant.com

Liath chef and owner Damien Grey. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Two-Michelin-starred Liath is as much about the experience as the food and to say too much about it would be to ruin some of the intrigue. What I can say is that Damien Grey’s €190 tasting menu follows a clear logic, moving through the five elements of taste – bitter, sour, salty, savoury, then sweet. The menu isn’t revealed until the end, so each dish arrives as a small surprise, which adds a quietly beguiling sense of magic. Read review here. CH

Library Street

101 Setanta Place, Dublin 2; 01-6170999, librarystreet.ie

Kevin Burke of Library Street

Favoured by many chefs for good reason, Library Street offers warm hospitality in a lively diningroom, with a menu that consistently delivers, from enduring choux with horseradish and Cantabrian anchovy to turbot head, grilled cabbage, zingy hamachi and fondant potatoes. The proper pastry desserts are always a hit. Vegetarians are well catered for, and the wine list is full of discoveries. Works best with a group so you can try it all. Read review here. AD

Lignum

Slatefort House, Bullaun, Loughrea, Co Galway; lignum.ie

Molly Keane, manager, Lignum restaurant, Loughrea, Co Galway

Lignum’s modern barn building is about as chic as they come. Scandi-inspired interiors and expansive windows frame the surrounding woodlands, and chef-proprietor Danny Africano’s cooking lives up to the setting. He mixes his Italian heritage with a deep respect for Irish seasonal and local ingredients, with lots of cooking over fire. The tasting menu offers the best sense of what the restaurant does, while the new lounge area is the place for home-made charcuterie and other treats from the larder. Read review here. AD

Terre

Castlemartyr Resort Hotel, Castlemartyr, Co Cork; 021-4219053, terre.ie

Terre executive chef Lewis Barker. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Dining at Terre is a tale of several chapters. There’s the chef’s table experience, perfect for those who love to see the alchemy up close. This is followed by the serene elegance of the diningroom overlooking the gardens and finally, the comfort of the drawingroom.

[ Michelin-star restaurants in Ireland: The complete 2026 guideOpens in new window ]

Leeds man Lewis Barker took over just about a year ago, bringing his experience from Australia and Singapore. While he continues to use Asian flavours, he has renewed the emphasis on locally grown and sourced produce. Read more here. JC

The Bishop’s Buttery

Cashel Palace Hotel, Cashel, Co Tipperary; 062-62002, cashelpalacehotel.ie/dining/the-bishops-buttery

The Bishop’s Buttery: Wild Irish mushroom agnolotti

There’s something very quietly assured and refined going on in this beautiful, welcoming diningroom. A stone-flagged basement room and vaulted ceiling should feel cool, even cold, but this experience is warm and cosy. Chefs Stephen Hayes and Stefan McEnteer are cooking with the best of Tipperary and local produce and they are making it sing. Doonbeg crab with caviar, Tipperary lamb with asparagus and morels and exceptional pastry and breads are all delicious. Read review here. JC

The Falls

Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare, Co Kerry; 064-6641600, sheenfallslodge.ie

The Falls at Sheen Falls

All eyes turned to The Falls Restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare when it was added to the Michelin Guide in July. I have followed chef Mark Treacy’s progress over a number of years, and feel that his time to bring a Michelin gong to the Kingdom has come. Standout dishes include Portán lobster with a spicy bisque, wild sea bass with Portán crab cannelloni, and Label Rouge free-range chicken with morels and sauce Albufera. Watch this space. Read review here. CH

The Muddlers Club

Unit 1, Warehouse Lane, Belfast BT1 2DX; +44 (0)28 90313199, themuddlersclubbelfast.com

The Muddlers Club, where the focus is local and seasonal

Located down a little laneway and conveniently close to the Duke of York pub, The Muddlers Club excellently balances fine dining with a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Tyrone man Gareth McCaughey opened the restaurant 11 years ago and gained a Michelin star in 2020. The focus is local and seasonal, with the Guinness wheaten bread worth a trip alone. Watch out for the newly launched set lunch menus. Read review here. JC

The Oak Room

Adare Manor, Adare, Co Limerick; 061-605200, adaremanor.com/dining

The Oak Room at Adare Manor

The dramatic setting of Adare Manor demands impressive dining to match, and The Oak Room certainly rises to the occasion. Eating at this Michelin-starred restaurant is a grand affair, thanks to sumptuous interiors and the skilled cooking of chef Mike Tweedie and team. Seasonal tasting menus are rich with luxurious ingredients, from Doonbeg lobster to scoops of caviar. A weighty wine list fits right in, as does the cheese course, served from one of the finest trolleys in Ireland. AD

Thyme

Custume Place, Athlone, Co Westmeath; 090-6478850, thymerestaurant.ie

Thyme head chef and owner John Coffey. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

As autumn rolls into winter, the menu at John and Tara Coffey’s popular spot starts to include game and richer cuts of meat, perfect for the darker nights. A passionate supporter of local and seasonal produce, Coffey has a knack for getting the best out of every ingredient. Hay-smoked mackerel crumpet with leek velouté, roast duck breast with damson and hazelnut or greengage, mirabelle and red plum savarin are just some of the delights on offer. Read review here. JC