Glovers Alley      Address : 128 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, D02 HE18; 01-2440733, gloversalley.com Telephone : 01-2440733 Cuisine : Contemporary fine dining Website : https://www.gloversalley.com/ Opens in new window Cost : €€€

When news broke in May this year that Andy McFadden was leaving Glovers Alley in Dublin 2, the restaurant where he won a Michelin star in 2022, industry gossip immediately focused on who would replace him. The hot money was on Maynooth, Co Kildare, native Adam Nevin, who had only just announced his departure from The Morrison Room at Carton House, where he too had bagged a star, this time in 2025.

I’m not a gambler by nature but I saw this as a nailed-on bet, having previously very much enjoyed Nevin’s laser-sharp technique, generous saucing and clever flavours. It seems Glovers Alley owner Michael Holland (also behind the Fitzwilliam Hotel, Floritz, Cellar 22 and The Bailey, all in Dublin) concurred; following a quick makeover, the restaurant reopened in September with Nevin as executive chef.

It’s good to see the 1930s-style brass fittings in this first-floor diningroom have been retained in the revamp. The try-hard Instagram pinks of the previous iteration are thankfully gone, replaced by warmer autumnal tones. As tempting as the central banquette seats may look, I find them too stiff for comfort. Ask for one of the tables dotted around the edges instead.

Service has recently expanded to include lunch and, at this level, it’s often the smart-money way to dine. Three courses with savouries and sweets costs €85, while if you want something bigger the surprise lunch tasting menu is €125.

General manager Dylan Shannon, already polished beyond his relative youth, is quickly on hand with our first three savoury bites. A crispy ring of hollow sourdough piped with smoked Knockanore cheese custard and prettily topped with jalapeño is extremely moreish; the definition of a signature dish.

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It’s followed by a lobster tartlet that also punches far above its small size. Flavours come in waves, from initial coriander and lime lightness to rich fish sauce caramel. A crisp cigar shell of foie gras royale and little shavings of Brazil nuts bring us safely back to earth.

The wine list balances the usual suspects with smatterings of left-field bottles and, while there are some trophy options, it’s possible to choose well under €70. From a page of seasonal suggestions, I choose a Lyrarakis assyrtiko (€45) from east Crete, a wine whose crisp aromatics make it a good match for a wide range of foods.

A crispy piece of tempura Ibérico pork and Cáis na Tíre hides delicate ribbons of Irish squid. Dots of tangy kosho, made with yuzu peel, lurk underneath while a gochujang glaze brings a mellow heat that never overtakes. I tune out for a minute to realise that the Smashing Pumpkins are softly playing, taking me right back to my Leaving Certificate studies when I had Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness on repeat. Three decades later, I might be eating a high-end riff on surf and turf, but I’m still indie at heart.

An indulgently rich preserved truffle sauce brings glorious harmony to a beef short rib and maitake tartlet, topped with ethereal slices of house-made Wagyu cecina. It’s earthy and meaty, yet refined. Having spooned over the sauce, Nevin leaves the little pot of leftover sauce on the table for my fellow diner and I to tussle over.

In the kitchen at Glovers Alley. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Adam Nevin at work in the Glovers Alley kitchen. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Nevin's skill for layered flavours is on show throughout his menu. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Service moves smoothly onwards to mains, with 55-day aged free-range pork served lightly pink arriving for my tablemate. Its silky fat delivers that glorious porcine flavour that does something primal to your insides. Spiced carrot, swede and a little chou farci are dotted around the plate, united by a glossy pork fat sauce. This is a dish for autumn, for putting a little heft on your ribs before winter settles in.

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My dish of monkfish is lighter, reflecting perhaps the unseasonably warm weather outside. Broccoli sprouts and home-made crisps are piled atop a piece of monkfish loin, finished with a creamy vermouth sauce split with guindilla peppers. A pot of pommes purée is as buttery smooth as you’d expect at this level.

Desserts are the territory of Uruguayan pastry chef Lali Gonzalez. Her coffee and hazelnut creation cleverly uses the smooth milkiness of Valrhona Jivara 40 per cent chocolate as a base for stronger flavours. I fall in love, though, with a ring of cream cheese married with coconut, yuzu and dabs of citrus gels which wonderfully balance freshness with richness. Along with petits fours, it’s an excellent end to the meal.

Nevin makes a point of bringing food to every table during service; he is relaxed and easy-going, but leaves no doubt that this is now his turf. The current star is in safe hands, but I don’t see this as the limit of his ambition. After all, this diningroom has serious form – Kevin Thornton held two stars here – and there’s a definite sense that the quest to regain two stars is just getting started.

Lunch for two with water, wine and 10 per cent service charge was €243.10.

The verdict: Modern Irish fine dining with Asian and Spanish influences.

Food provenance: Meat from Higgins Butchers. Wagyu from Kingsbury Farms, Armagh. Seafood from Glenmar. Vegetables from Castleruddery, Wicklow; and McCormack Family Farms, Meath. Milk from Killadoon, Kildare.

Vegetarian options: Fully vegetarian tasting menus are available.

Wheelchair access: Fully accessible, with a lift to the restaurant.

Music: A curated Spotify playlist of modern rock which can be accessed by QR code.

Glovers Alley after its summer makeover. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times