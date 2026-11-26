If investment in AI continues to outpace returns, investor fears will grow, as we have seen in recent weeks. This poses a risk for pensions going into 2027. Photograph: iStock

Do Irish pension holders need to be worried about the tech sell-off which has hit markets in recent weeks? The Nasdaq index of US shares – largely driven by tech – has lost some 10 per cent and is now up just 1.4 per cent for the year.

The wider S&P500 has lost 8 per cent since its October peak, though is still up nearly 5 per cent since January. Seasoned investors who subscribed for the recent Anthropic flotation and may have holdings on stocks such as Nvidia will, indeed, be biting their nails.

Anthropic shares soared after the recent flotation but at Wednesday’s close were slightly below their $83 (€75.60) float price.

As for Nvidia, who knows what will happen next, though the share surge following the reappointment of Jensen Huang quickly ran out of steam.

But what about ordinary Irish pension fund holders, or perhaps those who have invested cash into exchange-traded funds or other instruments linked to equity markets?

The US has such a big share of world markets that any fund with a share of global equities will be invested here – and this means holding stakes in the big artificial intelligence (AI) players too, given their outsized share of the market. Your pension will in all likelihood have holdings in Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple and, before long, Anthropic.

So do investors need to worry about what has happened in recent weeks and what is to come?

For most pension holders, the big AI players indeed form part of their portfolio. Photograph: iStock

A stake in AI

Your pension fund will typically be invested in a range of assets – principally equities, bonds and cash – and in most funds equities will take the largest share. The weightings will typically change over time, with less reliance on equities approaching retirement as a way to lower risk.

So for most pension holders, the big AI players will indeed form part of their portfolio. The fortunes of Jensen Huang and the success of Anthropic’s Claude AI models affect your pension. They have become so dominant in terms of the overall value of markets that this has become inevitable – and the huge gains have given funds a boost over the last few years.

Pension funds vary but Aidan Donnelly, head of global equities at Davy, points out that a pension fund would typically have 55 to 60 per cent invested in equities on average.

The US would typically account for 65 per cent of this index and, to take one example, Nvidia has a market weight of about 6 per cent so it might represent 2-2½ per cent-plus of a typical pension fund.

Figures produced by the pension industry for individual funds confirm this and in some cases the holdings are higher. In the Irish Life Forum 4 fund, for example, a typical mid- to higher-risk product which would be used to build up investment with retirement still a way off, the top 10 equities – all major US companies except for Taiwan Semiconductor – account for 24 per cent of the total fund value.

Five big US firms – Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon, account for 18 per cent, with Apple and Nvidia both at about 4.5 per cent. This has paid off this year, with the fund up close to 10 per cent to date despite the recent fall-off in US equities. And the rise in these shares has been stellar over the past few years with Nvidia rising from $50 three years ago to almost $150 now.

But the concentration risk of pension funds to these big players is there, nonetheless. And obviously the risk for those invested outside their pension in US-linked investment funds which match the big indices is all the greater.

The US dollar has risen against the euro this year – by close to 7 per cent

The dollar bounce

The US dollar has risen against the euro this year – by close to 7 per cent. This has given a big bounce to Irish pension funds invested in the US when dollar investments are translated back to euro. Donnelly of Davys points out that despite the latest fall-off in US shares from their highs, the annual returns are still generally in double figures in euro terms. In turn this has been a big support to Irish pension funds this year.

Source: ECB

The S&P 500 is up by close to 5 per cent from January but add in the impact of the rising US dollar and this brings the total gain in euro terms to about 12 per cent. This gain was 16 per cent in September, but the annual return is still very healthy for investors on this side of the Atlantic. Many Irish pension funds from the main providers are up 10-15 per cent year to date and even more cautious ones are up 7 to 10 per cent.

The AI risk

With funds heavily invested in the AI bubble and the wider US economy which depends on it, it is self-evident that there is a risk if the bubble “bursts”, or even if the more gentle generally downward trend in share prices seen in recent weeks were to continue.

Big international investment houses now publishing their outlooks for 2027 remain broadly upbeat, though conscious of the risks. UBS Securities, for example, says it believes investors should “stay in the market”, though concentrate on diversifying their portfolios in an environment of “elevated uncertainty”.

This uncertainty involves the much-discussed issue of whether the returns from AI will justify investor enthusiasm. With AI investment in the US set to rise, on UBS estimates from $1 trillion in 2026 – the bulk of which comes from the big players – to $1.6 trillion next year, the question is what return this will show and how quickly this will become evident.

If investment continues to outpace returns, investor fears will grow, as we have seen in recent weeks.

This poses a risk for pensions going into 2027. So too does the environment of rising interest rates, which could – if it worsens – lead to falls in the value of bond holdings, another mainstay of pensions. In 2022, both equities and bonds fell together, the nightmare scenario for funds.

But since then returns have been strong and even allowing for 2022 five-year returns for many funds are 20 to 30 per cent.

[ Look out Ireland, nothing says AI bubble quite like the return of Jensen HuangOpens in new window ]

The point is that pensions are a longer-term investment and, as Donnelly points out, this means pension holders face volatility but this does not necessarily add up to risk. Someone who has chosen a more aggressive fund and is hoping to buy an annuity may be exposed, but most managed funds will lower risk close to retirement.

And increasingly those taking their pension do so via a vehicle such as an approved retirement fund which means they will remain invested in the market, rather than leaving themselves exposed to the value of their fund on the one day they buy an annuity.

None of this removes the cost of a bursting of the AI bubble – if it happens – to your pension fund which would take time to recoup. It would lead to a painful fall in value. When the dot.com bubble burst in 2000, the S&P 500 dropped 50 per cent in the next two years, as the US fell into recession following the 9/11 attacks and Irish pension funds had two bad years.

There followed a period of strong gains before the 2008 financial crisis. The point is that over the longer term the averages should work in favour of pension investors.

The story of the markets and the US economy in the last few years, as UBS points out, is one of resilience – but nobody knows where the AI story is going.

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The State savings scheme

A final thought on the new State savings scheme, due to launch in the middle of next year. The funds which Irish investors will be offered will offer various levels of risk, but the higher-risk ones will be weighted towards equities.

While people understand that their pension funds are longer-term investments, do they realise they need the same mindset for these funds – not that they are saving for retirement, but that equity investing by its nature carries risks and that “needing” the money back at a specific point in, say, a year’s time is a risky strategy?