Michelin-star restaurants in Ireland: The complete 2026 guide

Here is what the latest version of the Michelin Guide has to say about each of the Irish star-holding restaurants:

Two stars

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

The Merrion Hotel, 21 Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2

Patrick Guilbaud at Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, Merrion Hotel, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

This restaurant has been thriving since 1981, thanks to both the eponymous chef and the exceptional team he has around him. It sits hidden away within a Georgian town house and oozes sumptuousness and sophistication with a gilt barrel ceiling and handcrafted marquetry. The accomplished cooking isn’t to be upstaged, however: it is French at heart yet has a restrained modernity and showcases some bold but superbly balanced flavours. The Irish ingredients are certainly luxurious and the baba flambé with your choice of rum provides an inviting, classical way to finish. restaurantpatrickguilbaud.ie

Liath

Blackrock Market, Co Dublin

Damien Grey, the owner and chef at Liath in Blackrock Market, Blackrock, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

There’s a slightly magical feel to this stylish, cosy restaurant. With just a handful of tables, it makes for a personal dining experience, with Damien Grey and his small team offering a genuinely warm welcome and explaining the dishes personally. The surprise tasting menu showcases bold, original dishes centred around the five tastes – salty, savoury, sweet, bitter and sour – which come together in perfect harmony. First-class ingredients are present throughout, treated with precision and strong modern technique by the chefs. Excellent wine pairings further enhance the experience. Read the Irish Times 2020 review here. liathrestaurant.com

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen – Dublin

18-19 Parnell Square North, Dublin 1

Midleton private dining room at Chapter One

Mickael Viljanen’s restaurant is a stylish, elegant spot decorated with eye-catching art, where superb service complements truly top-drawer cooking. Prime luxury ingredients – like Donegal lobster or Limousin sweetbreads – are the bedrock of the menu, prepared using classic French techniques combined with subtle modern touches. The chef’s creativity and personality shine through in perfectly balanced, immaculately executed dishes with sublime natural flavours and beautiful presentation. The “Irish coffee” is made in the diningroom and is, like everything else, an experience to remember. Read the Irish Times 2021 review here. chapteronerestaurant.com

Dede

Customs House, Baltimore, Co Cork

Ahmet Dede of Dede, Baltimore, West Cork, Ireland. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Chef Ahmet Dede’s warm, inviting restaurant in this west Cork coastal village is a masterful marriage between his Irish surroundings and his Turkish heritage. Superb local produce is the bedrock of the cooking, enhanced by skilful, judicious spicing which delivers multiple layers of authentic Turkish flavours while never overpowering the core ingredients – as with a refined take on street food “îçli köfte”. The charismatic Ahmet and his mostly Turkish brigade deliver their dishes with pride, while co-owner Maria runs the service with a friendly charm. Read the Irish Times 2020 review here. customshousebaltimore.com

Terre

Manor House, Castlemartyr Resort, Castlemartyr, Co Cork

Chef Lewis Barker, of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Terre, at Castlemartyr Resort, Cork. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Inside the Manor House of the breathtaking resort, you’ll find this equally glorious restaurant. The kitchen team provide a warm welcome before regaling you with a procession of original and elaborate snacks which more than hint at the supreme quality of the tasting menu to come. The striking and sophisticated dishes showcase the best of the local larder alongside more international flavours which highlight the chef’s time in Asia; the sauces are superlative. Dishes are finished off at your table in the elegant diningroom – a fitting touch for an experience to remember. Read the Irish Times 2023 review here. castlemartyrresort.ie/terre

One star

Aniar

53 Lower Dominick Street, Galway

JP McMahon of Aniar. Photograph: Andrew Downes

“Aniar” means “from the west” and indeed the local area is a key inspiration for both the “back-to-nature” cooking and the chic, moody decor here. The micro-seasonal menus are finalised based on the day’s locally sourced produce, which is showcased in pure, delicate and well-balanced dishes such as exceptional raw beef dressed with top-notch nasturtium oil. The cooking cleverly blends traditional and modern techniques, while contrasts in texture, temperature and acidity are also a feature. Many courses are served by the chefs themselves, some with accompanying poems. aniarrestaurant.ie

Ballyfin

Ballyfin Demesne, Ballyfin, R32 X5X8

Ballyfin Demesne

It takes some doing for a restaurant to stand out when it’s in a hotel as beautiful as this. Ballyfin Demesne is a spectacular, lovingly restored Regency-era manor house that screams luxury at every turn. The opulence continues into the diningroom, where the chefs serve fittingly impressive dishes. Broths, purées and sauces are a real highlight and underline the technical skill of the kitchen team, be it a rich, glossy reduction or a roasted onion consommé with bags of flavour. Charming and attentive service completes the rather special picture. Read the Irish Times 2024 review here. ballyfin.com

Bastible

11 South Circular Road, Dublin city, D08 RW2

Bastible

This vibrant little restaurant with a lively spirit features an open kitchen in which you’ll find the chefs crafting their modern set menu around top-class Irish produce at the height of its season. This is cooking that comes from the heart, with the stripped-back dishes allowing each main ingredient to shine next to a few bold and beautifully judged accompaniments – such as butter-poached cod with an intense shellfish bisque or Anjou pigeon with a potent Madeira jus. Start with an aperitif while you enjoy the delicate snacks. Read the Irish Times 2022 review here. bastible.com

Bastion

Main Street, Kinsale

Food at Bastion, Kinsale

Set in the very centre of Kinsale, Bastion is a contemporary restaurant owned and run by a talented couple: Paul McDonald cooks, while his wife Helen looks after the service. A large bar splits the room in two and twinkling candles add a welcoming touch. Paul is Scottish born but his cooking has a strong Irish base. Natural flavours are kept to the fore and local seafood is a highlight. The skilfully prepared, exacting dishes take on a modern style and often exhibit a playful, innovative element, while at the same time showing depth in their flavours and textures. bastionkinsale.com

Chestnut

Staball Hill, Ballydehob

Restaurant Chestnut upstairs casual dining space

There’s a relaxed yet professional feel to this sweet, intimate restaurant where the shelves are laden with wine, mead and all manner of jars full of produce marinating, curing or fermenting. Skeaghanore duck is among the Cork produce championed on the constantly evolving tasting menu, where skilfully-prepared dishes show a great understanding of textures and tastes, and are pleasingly understated in their pure, natural flavours. Smaller growers are present in the wine pairings, while they make their own juices and cordials for a non-alcoholic option. Read the Irish Times 2018 review here. restaurantchestnutwestcork.ie

Campagne

5 The Arches, Gashouse Lane, Kilkenny

Campagne, Kilkenny

This long-standing restaurant is a living embodiment of the mantra that sometimes less is more. You won’t find anything superfluous on your plate here – just confidently cooked, skilfully balanced dishes, with exemplary plating, saucing and seasoning. Chef-owner Garrett Bryne really knows his craft, resulting in richly flavoured, classical dishes like royale of Challans duck. His partner Bríd Hannon runs the relaxed, friendly service with ease and the sleek decor includes curved banquettes and striking local artwork. Look out for the early evening menu as it’s an absolute steal. Read the Irish Times 2017 review here. campagne.ie

D’Olier Street

D’Olier Street, Dublin 2

Konrad Czlonka, restaurant manager at the D’Olier Street Restaurant Photograph: Alan Betson

The high ceilings and original plasterwork of this restored landmark building contribute to the appeal of the contemporary restaurant within. The well-travelled, Australian-born chef constructs a surprise menu powered by top-notch ingredients, incorporating multiple global techniques and flavours into his immensely detailed dishes which are prepared with a high level of skill and craft. There are seats at the counter for those wanting to see how the beautifully plated dishes are created, and the wine pairings are a great way to go. Read the Irish Times 2023 review here. dolierstreetrestaurant.com

Forest Avenue

8 Sussex Terrace, Dublin City, D04 C7F4

Forest Avenue Wine Bar, 8 Sussex Terrace. Photograph: Alan Betson

Close to the canal in Dublin sits this airy, glass-fronted restaurant run by husband-and-wife team John and Sandy Wyer. There’s a minimalist, casual elegance to the place, with the cosiest tables those in front of the open kitchen. Go for the full tasting menu to experience as much of John’s mature, controlled cooking as possible. Dishes are free of overcomplication and put the emphasis firmly on the superb ingredients, such as glisteningly fresh cod with an original celeriac beurre blanc. The efficient service comes from a friendly team. Read the Irish Times 2022 review here. forestavenuerestaurant.ie

Glovers Alley

The Fitzwilliam Hotel, 127-128 St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin

Glover Allery

Set in a prime spot on the second floor of The Fitzwilliam Hotel, overlooking St Stephen’s Green, is this chic, elegant restaurant with subtle 1930s overtones. Pink and green hues and pretty flower arrangements bring a certain softness to the surroundings; in contrast, Andy McFadden’s cooking is characterised by boldness – both in its flavours and textures – and his experience shines through in skilfully prepared, artfully presented dishes that put subtle creative twists on the classics, such as a mini “pastille” of squab pigeon or île flottante with the addition of delicate forced rhubarb. Read the Irish Times 2018 review here. gloversalley.com

Homestead Cottage

Luogh North, Doolin

Homestead Cottage Doolin, which got a Michelin star this week. Pic. Brian Arthur

A charming 200-year-old cottage houses this rural restaurant that counts the Atlantic Ocean as its neighbour. The lovely terrace allows you to enjoy a spectacular sunset over drinks, before moving inside to the characterful interior with stone floors, cookery books and rustic wooden tables. Wonderful Irish produce – such as glistening wild John Dory or flavoursome Burren Shorthorn beef – is used in equally impressive dishes that are clean and modern, with no unnecessary frills. Read the Irish Times 2023 review here. homesteadcottage.com

House

Cliff House Hotel, Middle Road, Ardmore

House restaurant, Ardmore, Co Waterford. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Located in the Cliff House Hotel – a modern, glass-fronted building which, unsurprisingly, hugs the cliffside – this restaurant benefits from a stunning view across Ardmore Bay. Fittingly, the cooking draws from the local surroundings by spotlighting high-quality produce, such as Lismore lamb, in dishes that reflect the seasons well. Classical French cuisine provides the basis for most of the menu, with a few more creative dishes wove in. If you’re in luck, you’ll get to try the delicious strawberry and hibiscus dessert. cliffhousehotel.ie/house-restaurant

Lady Helen

Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

Lady Helen head chef John Kelly. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The 1,500-acre Mount Juliet Estate, now housing an impressive country house hotel, is one of the best examples of Georgian architecture in Ireland; it still boasts its original stuccowork and hand-carved marble fireplaces, and its luxurious, high-ceilinged restaurant comes with all the comfort and elegance one would expect. John Kelly’s boldly flavoured, visually impressive dishes are skilfully prepared, underpinned by ingredients from the estate, the county and the coast. The excellent desserts – such as a beautiful hazelnut and chocolate confection – provide a memorable finish. Read the Irish Times 2025 review here. mountjuliet.ie

The Bishop’s Buttery

Cashel Palace Hotel, Main Street, Cashel

The Bishop's Buttery at the Cashel Palace hotel in Co Tipperary. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

A vaulted ceiling and flagstone floors combine with sumptuous, colourful furnishings at this striking restaurant packed with both character and luxury. It helps, of course, that it’s located in the cellars of Cashel Palace, a magnificent Palladian manor house which was once home to the archbishops of Cashel. The various sittingrooms are ideal for a pre-dinner drink, but it’s hard to look past a pint of the black stuff in the intimate Guinness Bar. The cooking puts local suppliers to the fore, extracting superb natural flavours from the likes of beef fillet from the town butcher. Read the Irish Times 2024 review here. cashelpalacehotel.ie

The Oak Room

Adare Manor, Co Limerick

The Oak Room at Adare Manor

This restaurant inside the impressive Adare Manor hotel has all the grandeur you would expect, with wood-panelled walls, lavish chandeliers and a glass-enclosed terrace with views over the 850-acre grounds. It’s a fittingly formal experience, with a tasting menu at its heart that shows off the best quality produce around, along with some decadent touches – the result is dishes like glistening turbot cooked on the bone in a punchy mussel and saffron sauce, finished with a scoop of caviar. The wine list is a labour of love and offers a superb range by the glass. adaremanor.com

The Morrison Room

Carton House, Maynooth, Co Kildare

Chef Adam Nevin at the Morrison Room, Carton House, Co Kildare. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

We all need a little luxury in our lives and this beautiful restaurant in the heart of the impressive Carton House mansion ticks all the boxes. The breathtaking room features a high curved ceiling, Greek Corinthian columns, ornate plaster cornicing and sweeping banquettes, while the menu matches it for opulence with an abundance of first-rate produce, be it Union Hall crab or Achill lamb. The cooking is rooted in the chefs’ strong classical technique, but some wild card flavour combinations work wonders thanks to their fine judgment. Read the Irish Times 2024 review here. cartonhouse.com

Lignum

Slatefort House, Bullaun

Lignum restaurant, Bulllaun, Co Galway

Lignum is Latin for “wood” and, as such, it’s the ancient method of cooking over an open flame which takes centre stage at this immensely likable restaurant. It’s housed in a modern barn conversion which has a distinctly Scandic vibe, from the large windows and minimalist furnishings to the roaring fire and throws on the chairs. The wood-fired cooking lends a delicious smoky dimension to the creative dishes, which – informed by the chef’s heritage – blend ingredients from Ireland (such as sweet lobster tail) and Italy (Amalfi lemon). It all comes in the form of a surprise tasting menu. Read the Irish Times 2022 review here. lignum.ie

Variety Jones

79 Thomas Street, Dublin 8

Keelan Higgs with Samantha Spodzieza at Variety Jones, 79 Thomas Street, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

You’ll find charming chef-owner Keelan Higgs working calmly in the open kitchen of this inviting corner restaurant. Terracotta tones, exposed brickwork and warm lighting add cosiness, while the relaxed atmosphere is helped along by brother Aaron and the laid-back service team. Highly original yet unfussy dishes burst with freshness and flavour, and many are cooked over the open fire; Keelan loves this concept, as no two dishes will ever be exactly the same. The “Chef’s Choice” menu is designed for sharing and the monthly changing, mostly organic wine list is passionately compiled. Read the Irish Times 2019 review here. varietyjones.ie

Ox

1 Oxford Street, Belfast

Ox restaurant, Belfast

From the terrific buzz in the air to each element of the carefully constructed tasting menu, dining at this understated restaurant is such a pleasant experience. The starting point for the cooking is always the ingredients, with only the very best selected – and in some cases grown – by the kitchen team. This top-notch produce is elevated by the refined, expertly balanced accompaniments – an approach which is clear in dishes like superb Orkney scallop paired with a curry oil that is beautifully judged in both aroma and flavour. Read the Irish Times 2019 review here. oxbelfast.com

The Muddlers Club

1 Warehouse Lane, Belfast

The Muddlers Club, Belfast. Photograph: Elaine Hill Photography

Hidden away in the Cathedral Quarter is this urban, industrial-style restaurant named after a 200-year-old secret society. It’s a simply furnished place, run with palpable enthusiasm by a young team. Chef Gareth McCaughey’s philosophy is to source top ingredients, prepare them well and not overcomplicate things, as proven by the surprise tasting menu spotlighting superb Irish produce like Kilkeel scallops and Wicklow venison. The wine list offers an interesting selection of low-intervention, natural, organic and biodynamic wines, all available by the glass. Read the Irish Times 2019 review here. themuddlersclubbelfast.com

The Pullman

Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate, Bushypark, Galway

The Pullman, Galway. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

A pair of lovingly restored Orient Express carriages dating back nearly 100 years are the impossibly elegant setting for Chef Angelo Vagiotis’ exquisite cooking. Settled on the Glenlo Abbey Estate, the views over the golf course and Lough Corrib cement this as a memory-making experience. Playing just as important a role is the food, showcasing the best Irish produce in beautifully balanced dishes like wild turbot with Oscietra caviar and a champagne and vanilla sauce. The service is equally delightful, as unstuffy as it is attentive. For an intimate celebration, book the individual “Agatha Christie” compartment. Read the Irish Times 2025 review here. glenloabbeyhotel.ie/the-pullman.html