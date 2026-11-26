Little Italy was founded in 1976 by Bettina and Marisa’s parents Sylvester Rabbitte and Anna Senezio. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Little Italy, a leading stockist and supplier of Italian food and wine in Dublin, has announced that it will be closing in January 2027 after 50 years in operation.

In a statement issued on its website and social media channels, sisters and co-owners Bettina and Marisa Rabbitte said that they were closing because their landlord is planning to redevelop the building on Smithfield’s King Street North.

“As our landlord will be redeveloping the building in 2027, we must vacate the property by January 31st, 2027, and have made the difficult decision to cease trading from this date,” the statement read.

Little Italy was founded in 1976 by Bettina and Marisa’s parents Sylvester Rabbitte and Anna Senezio. The couple had met working in the food industry in Dublin where Anna’s parents owned Pillar Ice Cream Parlour on O’Connell Street.

“Little Italy has always been so much more than a business to our family. What began as a small family dream grew into something truly special, filled with friendships, familiar faces, laughter and countless happy memories,” the statement continued.

Owner Bettina Rabbitte in the shop in 2006. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The announcement triggered an outpouring of well-wishes on social media as people shared their many memories of the shop down the years.

Food stylist and blogger Shilpa Zniewska took to social media to say: “One of the most wonderful shops and lovely people here @littleitalydublin we used to always shop here, and we still do whenever possible.”

Hospitality businesses around Ireland also expressed their support including Pinto Wines in Drumcondra, Dublin who said, “Sorry to hear it guys! Wish you a happy retirement”; Gravediggers Pub in Glasnevin, Dublin said: “This is sad news”; La Bottega in Kilkenny city and Sullivan’s Country Grocer in Oughterard, Co Galway added their good wishes. Chris Mallon, founder of Dublin Social said: “Ahh jaysus! One of my favourites! See you soon.”

In their statement the owners invited people to come “to say goodbye and thank you in person” and they thanked their loyal customers and staff.

Little Italy has yet to confirm when its last day of trading will be.