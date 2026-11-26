Tánaiste Simon Harris has robustly defended embattled Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and insisted she was “doing a bloody good job”.

Doubling down on his defence of the Minister in the ongoing controversy over the sacking of Anne O’Connor as HSE chief executive, he also paid tribute to O’Connor.

He described her as a “good and decent person who’s done a lot of good public service for this country and particularly for our health service”.

As Dáil Leaders’ Questions was dominated again by the HSE crisis, the Tánaiste confirmed that a delegation of the HSE board led by chairman Ciarán Devane will appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee next week.

The board, he said, “is made up of lots of competent individuals, who I’m sure carry out their duties to the best of their ability”.

He added that it was “appropriate and important” for the board to attend and provide more information. He described as a “contested space” the contradiction between the board’s statement and that of O’Connor, who said she had been unaware the board had undertaken an “escalated” review of her performance.

The Tánaiste and Taoiseach Micheál Martin have both expressed confidence in the Minister but following O’Connor’s statement, diverged with Carroll MacNeill in her expression of confidence in the board.

The under-pressure Minister sat beside the Tánaiste as he faced opposition criticism and claims the Government was “scrambling to contain the fallout” and was “all over the place”.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said the Government had given “no credible explanation” for what had changed “so dramatically that the chief executive was removed from her job without being told”.

[ HSE sacking of Anne O’Connor: overdue public sector accountability or GUBU?Opens in new window ]

“The Minister says she had no involvement. Yet she raised concerns with the board, says the review was escalated, briefed you and the Taoiseach. And the department was asked to contribute to Anne O’Connor’s performance review,” he said.

“This has all the hallmarks of a Minister who orchestrated a sacking and is now hiding behind the board.”

But the Tánaiste accused him of “slurring the Minister in a disgraceful way without evidence”.

“This is a reforming Minister, a Minister doing a bloody good job” and a Minister with every right “to highlight” the “expectation that we have for the health service”.

He said the Minister’s preferred option, like everyone’s following a performance review, was for improved performance.

Social Democrats health spokesman Pádraig Rice accused the Tánaiste of “making it up as you go along” and changing his position from supporting the HSE board’s decision to currently “telling us you need more information”.

He said Carroll MacNeill “is at the epicentre of this chaos. She’s been meddling in, and attempting to micromanage, the running of the HSE; criticising changes introduced by Anne O’Connor; turning up at HSE board meetings; publicly lambasting the HSE’s performance and stripping powers from the HSE region and centralising them in her own department”.

“It’s now clear that Anne O’Connor never stood a chance.”

The board asking the department to contribute to O’Connor’s performance review “makes the claim of a wholly independent board process impossible to sustain”, he added.

Labour health spokeswoman Marie Sherlock described the board’s action as “an extraordinary, outrageous and brazen blurring of the lines from a board that is supposed to be independent and have oversight of the HSE”.

She asked the Tánaiste what he had been told in September about the escalated process and “crucially, did you or your officials ever follow up”.

[ HSE board faces crisis as political support dwindles in wake of Anne O’Connor sackingOpens in new window ]

The Tánaiste said “we want the board of the HSE to account publicly through the Health Committee and we want the legal and/or mediation processes that are under way to be allowed run their course.”

He said it would be “foolish of any Government, any Minister to cut across those processes now that they’re in place”.