Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O'Brien addresses the media after the COP31 climate talks ‌in Turkey collapse ​without agreement.

When the third attempt at drafting a wording all parties could support at Cop31 was delivered at 4am on Sunday, even bleary eyes could see it wouldn’t work.

Once again, it failed to explicitly link climate change with its causes, fossil fuels, apart from a technical reference to the agreement at Cop28 when countries first said they would begin to “transition away” from them.

That agreement was not honoured and now there seems to be an unwritten rule that its ambitions must never be mentioned again.

There was worse to come in the nine-page document. After a preamble, it set out “concrete solutions” to the climate crisis, beginning with multi-hazard early warning systems.

Run for your lives, essentially. That’s the first concrete solution the Cop31 hosts – fossil fuel economies Turkey and Australia – saw fit to list while omitting giving up fossil fuels.

Other “solutions” were also problematic, namely carbon capture, an unproven technology, much promoted by oil and gas companies, that’s meant to magically suck emissions from the atmosphere and bury them underground.

It was proposed to “urgently and rapidly” scale up carbon capture as a “collective global aspiration”.

Meanwhile, trees – which naturally capture carbon for free with no technology required – received the underwhelming undertaking to “encourage enhanced efforts to halt and reverse deforestation”.

[ ‘We’re outraged’: No mention of fossil fuels in draft agreement at Cop31 climate summitOpens in new window ]

There were other reasons to reject the draft.

It was weak on cuts in methane and meek on support for the beleaguered Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

It had the fingerprints and priorities of petrostates all over it.

But it also bore signs of strong EU influence in the woolly references to climate finance for poor countries.

Previous commitments were recognised but ambitions not advanced.

That reflected the EU’s stance going into the summit that only existing financial commitments would be honoured despite agreements in recent years to increase the amounts.

So while the EU has received praise for refusing to back an agreement that omitted fossil fuels, it is a qualified hero’s welcome Minister for Climate Darragh O’Brien, as EU negotiator, will get on his return home.

“While the EU’s standing up to a text weak on fossil fuels has helped its reputation in this space, its climate leadership is in question,” said Karol Balfe of ActionAid Ireland.

“Until wealthy polluting countries can stop seeing climate finance as a zero-sum game, climate talks will fail in their job of keeping humanity safe from rising temperatures.”

And while O’Brien stood up to the petrostates, they won’t lose sleep over the showdown.

“There was a disconnect between what governments were talking about at the meetings and what is the reality on the ground,” said Deirdre Duffy of Friends of the Earth Ireland.

“Fossil fuel giants will be dancing in their boardrooms. They have got a huge get-out-of-jail-free card.”

The collapse of the talks in Turkey raises questions beyond Cop31.

[ Cop31: Is the world quietly abandoning its climate promises?Opens in new window ]

The delegates go home without agreement in the form of a “cover decision”, which is a political statement of unity that the public and politicians have increasingly come to view as the indication of success at the annual climate summit.

But agreement was reached on smaller-agenda items that can have impact in individual sectors.

O’Brien described as “a disgrace” the hosts’ refusal to include in the cover decision a short statement of fact that some countries were on the pathway to transition away from fossil fuels (Taff).

But the Taff movement stemmed from frustration with inaction on the Cop28 agreement. So it may be that the natural place for it to grow is outside the Cop process.

Cover decisions might be considered the exception rather than the norm in future. The principle of consensus in decision-making may also need a rethink.

Either way, Cop31 will be remembered as the Cop that pledged to get things done and then became undone.

Lessons should be learned well in advance of the next 4am document drop.