Darragh O’Brien said the EU would not accept a Cop that “greenwashes fossil fuels”. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman has said no Cop deal was “better than a bad deal” and remarked the pact that fell through would have been a rollback of progress.

O’Gorman described the outcome of Cop31, which saw attempts to agree on new commitments abandoned after negotiations broke down, as “really disappointing”.

“But sometimes no deal is better than a bad deal,” he said, adding an agreement that failed to “call out” the role fossil fuels play in driving climate change would have been “absolutely pointless”.

Attempts to agree on a pact at the climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, were abandoned after the EU delegation, led by Minister for the Environment Darragh O’Brien, objected to the omission of any reference to fossil fuels.

Addressing the summit, O’Brien said the EU would not accept a Conference of the Parties (Cop) that “greenwashes fossil fuels”.

Speaking on Monday morning, O’Gorman said what was trying to be agreed was “worse” and a “step back” on fossil fuels and climate finance that had been agreed at previous Cops.

“It would actually have been agreeing a rolling back of progress and I think that would have been absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

O’Gorman said the Cop process was “damaged”.

“No one can deny that, and I think the drive to get consensus in recent years has made countries too lenient towards those petrol states that want to minimise recognition of the impact of fossil fuels,” he told RTÉ.

[ Cop: Collapse of talks leaves leaders with no agreement to tackle global warmingOpens in new window ]

Noting the 2009 Cop “failed”, he said the process came back with a “much stronger agreement” two years later.

“So I hope that this huge disappointment coming from Turkey will drive countries to work harder to put pressure on the petrol states to do more, but also for those countries that are committed on paper to do more in practice,” he said.

O’Gorman said countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are “trying to ride two horses”, saying they are investing heavily in renewables as they “recognise themselves that the oil reserves they have aren’t going to last forever”.

“They’re trying to modernise their own economies but get the benefit of the fossil fuels they’re selling, particularly when the prices for those commodities are so high,” he said.

[ Cop failure sends message to people impacted by climate change: Run for your livesOpens in new window ]