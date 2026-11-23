Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O'Brien addresses the media after the COP31 climate talks ‌in Turkey collapse ​without agreement.

World leaders have escaped new commitments to tackle worsening global warming after the EU delegation led by Ireland’s Darragh O’Brien pulled the plug on an agreement at Cop31.

Attempts to agree the proposed Antalya Pact at the climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, were abandoned after negotiations broke down on the second day after the formal deadline.

The EU objected to the omission of any reference to fossil fuels, their role as the drivers of climate change or the need to transition away from them.

Addressing the summit, O’Brien said the EU would not accept a Conference of the Parties (Cop) that “greenwashes fossil fuels”.

The stance had the support of a diverse group of countries and campaign groups who said an agreement that did not put fossil fuels in the firing line would be farcical.

“Cop31 rightly rejected a dangerous and unacceptable deal that would have put polluters ahead of people and handed the fossil fuel industry a blank cheque,” said Seán McLoughlin, policy officer with Christian Aid Ireland.

“A bad deal would have been worse than no deal at all,” said Diarmuid Torney, director of the Institute for Climate and Society at Dublin City University.

However, recriminations began soon after the move collapsed the talks and left the summit with no formal agreement.

[ Cop31 sends message to people impacted globally by climate change: Run for your livesOpens in new window ]

Some aid agencies and climate justice groups accused the EU of hypocrisy for standing firm on fossil fuels while stonewalling pleas to increase their commitments to climate finance.

“The Cop31 texts rejected today were clearly harmful and unacceptable,” said Sinéad Loughran, climate justice policy adviser with Trócaire.

“However, that does not allow the EU to cherry-pick which obligations they claim to fight for at Cop.

“Needs-based climate finance is an obligation to those on the front lines of the climate crisis, not an optional extra.”

Others put the blame for the impasse on Turkey, which held the Cop31 presidency and is a strong ally of Saudi Arabia – the key opponent of including references to fossil fuels in the agreement.

The Cop process itself was also criticised, with reliance on consensus for agreement rather than majority voting blamed for thwarting efforts of willing countries.

Cop31 was the first climate summit to take place against the backdrop of United Nations reports showing the battle to keep warming from exceeding the 1.5 degree threshold enshrined in the Paris Agreement has been lost.

The Antalya Pact contained wording acknowledging the exceedance and committing countries to accelerating action to “limit its magnitude and duration”.

Former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson, said the credibility of Cop had been undermined.

“Recognition of the dangers of overshoot should have shaken leaders into action. Instead, Cop31 saw a shameful lack of leadership and urgency,” she said.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said he was deeply disappointed with the outcome.

“I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands,” he said.

“But this setback does not change the facts.

“There may be no consensus in the negotiation room, but there is no ambiguity in the science.”