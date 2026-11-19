Caroline O'Doherty reports from the penultimate day of Cop31 in Turkey as a new draft deal is due to be published

Negotiations at the Cop31 climate summit in Turkey are heading for a fraught evening after a draft agreement was circulated that failed to mention fossil fuels and was vague on other key issues.

Climate campaigners expressed outrage at the proposed wording, which arrived less than a day and a half before the summit is due to end.

A first draft published last Monday had been dismissed as a rambling and unusable “shopping list” of demands from every country at the summit. However, the follow-up was swiftly criticised as excluding most demands.

“We’re down to the wire at Cop31 and the latest texts are alarmingly far from ambitious or equitable,” said Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists.

As well as lacking a reference to fossil fuels or moving away from coal, oil and gas, the text also omits a commitment to increasing finance for poor countries at the frontline of climate disasters.

A pledge to triple “adaptation” finance – for protection and resilience works – by 2035 was made at Cop30 but came with no figure attached.

Attempts by developing countries to secure at least $120 billion (€109.3 billion) in this year’s summit have been ignored in the text, which instead restates the earlier pledge.

It also proposes launching an Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance to identify sources of finance, with the Ethiopian capital to host Cop32.

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Meenakshi Raman of the Third World Network said this would be another talking shop.

“We’re sick and tired of having talk shops and workshops,” she said. “There’s nothing really on the table. We’re absolutely outraged. I’m very, very depressed.”

A participant walks past a neon sign during Cop31 in Antalya, Turkey. Photograph: Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images

Among the issues that have been included in the text are references to the latest climate science which shows the 1.5 degree global warming threshold that countries pledged in the Paris Agreement not to breach, will be exceeded.

However, the draft also says the Paris Agreement is working in that it has slowed the rate of global warming.

A proposal by the Cop31 presidency that countries aim to increase electrification to cover 35 per cent of global energy use by 2025 has also been retained but it does not specify that this should be renewable electricity.

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Friends of the Earth International condemned the wording.

“Rich countries promote electrification as a consolation prize for 30 years of inaction,” said spokeswoman Kirtana Chandrasekaran.

“Electrification means nothing if it’s not 100 per cent renewables and backed by trillions in finance.”

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EU ministers were examining the text and expected to issue their response late on Thursday or early Friday morning.

Some individual countries already made their views clear. In an unusual move, Panama wrote to the Cop31 presidency warning it would block any agreement that did not commit to ending fossil fuels, including a cap on oil production.

Cop agreements can only be reached by consensus, so any one country can block the process.

Ireland’s Green Party urged the EU, currently under Ireland’s presidency, to follow Panama’s example.

“There is a real chance here for Ireland to lead the EU in saying they won’t stand over any agreement that ignores the chief cause of the destruction of this planet,” said Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman.

“Increasing the wealth of individuals and nations cannot be at the expense of this and future generations. We have the natural resources and technology at our hands to avoid this. What is needed now is leadership and a once in a lifetime opportunity to end this once and for all.”