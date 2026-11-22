John Queenan, 62, was pronounced dead at Mayo University Hospital after being hit by a scrambler on Friday. Photograph: McGowan’s Funeral Directors, Ballina

The family of a man who died after being struck by a scrambler in a hit-and-run incident in Ballina, Co Mayo on Friday is calling for “justice”.

John Queenan (62) was walking home when he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash by a scrambler at Mercy Park, McDermott Street, Ballina, at about 9.25pm.

He was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries but was subsequently pronounced dead.

Several sources have indicated to The Irish Times that the vehicle may have been driven by a teenage boy at the time. Gardaí are investigating a definite line of inquiry after the person failed to remain at the scene.

Queenan, a “popular” 62-year-old Ballina resident, was part of a large family in the town and worked a variety of jobs, including in bars.

Gemma Devers, a relative of the deceased, said the family were “all devastated”.

“Enough is enough now. How many more people have to die before something is done?” she asked in a post on social media.

Devers said Queenan was making his way home from a bookmaker’s shop, unaware it would be his “very last bet”.

“I hope justice is done for our uncle – he never deserved this to happen to him,” she said.

“You did not deserve to die the way you did, by a bike that’s supposed to be illegal to drive,” she added, referencing new legislation banning the use of scramblers in public places.

New regulations, known as Grace’s Law, came into effect in April banning the use of scrambler motorbikes in public places. Off-road motorcycles are now only legal for use on private land by the landowner themselves, or with their written consent.

The laws are named after Grace Lynch, a 16-year-old girl who died in January after being struck by a scrambler bike at a pedestrian crossing in Finglas, Dublin 11. Between 2021 and the end of 2025, three people had been killed and 54 seriously injured in scrambler crashes.

Speaking about the victim, Fianna Fáil councillor Annie May Reape said she “knew him personally” and that he was a “gentleman” and a “lovely guy around town”.

She extended her sympathy to John Queenan’s family.

It is understood scramblers are not typically an issue in Ballina town, and that scrambler activity has been isolated to specific residential areas – including around Mercy Park.

A postmortem on the victim is set to take place in the coming days, with the park having been subject to an examination by technical specialists.

An appeal for witnesses to the crash has been made, including for any footage of scramblers being used in Ballina on the day in question.