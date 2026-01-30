Dublin

Grace Lynch: Funeral Mass taking place for teen killed in Finglas scrambler incident

Girl (16) sustained fatal injuries while walking on pedestrian crossing on Ratoath Road last Sunday

Grace Lynch died after being injured while crossing the Ratoath Road in Finglas last Sunday. Photograph: rip.ie
Fri Jan 30 2026 - 11:221 MIN READ

The funeral Mass of Grace Lynch, the teenager who was fatally injured in an incident involving a scrambler bike in Dublin last weekend, is taking place in Finglas on Friday.

The 16-year-old died in hospital on Sunday evening after earlier being hit by a scrambler as she walked on a pedestrian crossing on the Ratoath Road.

The incident has prompted calls for tougher rules regarding scrambler bikes, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying everything would be done to remove them from the roads.

More than 1,000 people gathered on Monday evening for a vigil in which the route walked by Grace on the day she died was retraced.

Grace’s mother, Siobhán Lynch, held a sign with a picture of her daughter with the words “justice for Grace” as she led the walk from Valley Park estate to Plunkett Green.

A man (18) appeared in court on Tuesday charged with dangerous driving causing Grace’s death. The case was adjourned until May 1st.

The funeral Mass is taking place at St Oliver Plunkett’s Church in Rivermount, Finglas.

