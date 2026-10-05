Gardaí have seized nearly 2,000 fireworks, worth €347,000, in last decade

It is illegal to possess or use fireworks without a permit. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí have seized 1,883 fireworks, valued at €347,516, over the last 10 years.

Operation Tombola, an operation targeting the importation, sale and distribution of illegal fireworks, is conducted through intelligence-led operations, visits to local car boot sales, searches and seizures of fireworks. It also aims to prevent firework-associated public disorder and antisocial behaviour.

An awareness campaign was launched in collaboration with An Garda Síochána, the National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), the Irish Guide Dogs, Dublin Fire Brigade, and the National Office for Community Safety at the Dublin Fire Brigade Training Centre in Marino on Monday.

The fireworks awareness campaign also emphasised the penalties associated with the sale and use of illegal fireworks.

Penalties associated with the sale and use of illegal fireworks include fines of up to €10,000 and five years’ imprisonment for those possessing fireworks with intent to sell or supply, or those convicted of throwing an ignited firework at a person or property.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan urged people “to think hard before they use fireworks this year, and am asking people to consider not just their own safety, but the safety of others who may be impacted by their actions over the Halloween period.”

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Halloween night last year saw a return of the declining trend of call-outs, 320 compared to 494 in 2024. Emergency ambulance services across Dublin received 516 calls during this period. Although this is the largest recorded in 21 years, there was only one fireworks-related injury that required a response by paramedics. In the run-up to Halloween 2025, local authorities removed bonfire stockpile materials, which aided the decrease of Halloween-related calls.

Chief fire officer of Dublin Fire Brigade Greg O’Dwyer warned of the devastating physical injuries illegal fireworks can cause.

He also urged people to only attend officially organised fireworks displays over Halloween.

“Firefighters and paramedics have had to deal with some horrific injuries caused by illegal fireworks over the years.

“These fireworks are completely unpredictable and these injuries can occur by fireworks igniting earlier than anticipated, exploding in some young person’s hand, causing disfigurement to their fingers, or going off in their pocket, severely burning their leg.”

NSPCA inspector Shane Lawlor has seen first-hand the consequences of firework use for domestic pets and working animals.

“I’ve seen how quickly a frightened animal can panic and try to escape,” he said. “Dogs and cats can bolt from homes and gardens, horses and livestock can injure themselves in fright, and wildlife can also be badly affected. It’s important to remember that animals have no understanding of where that sudden noise is coming from or when it is going to stop.”

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