Zero sum game at B of I, Dublin airport investment lands and sweet success

Investors in Bank of Ireland are currently valuing the group’s underperforming UK business at zero, according to an analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Joe Brennan has the details.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will announce a ¤350 million loan to Dublin Airport to improve passenger services, facilities and capacity when he visits the headquarters of the European Investment Bank (EIB) in Luxembourg on Friday. Pat Leahy reports from Brussels.

An aircraft lessor operating out of Shannon Airport is having conversations with manufacturer Boeing around the issue of compensation resulting from the global grounding of the Boeing 737 Max family of aircraft. Peter Hamilton reports.

Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley recently acquired a portfolio of €336 million of restructured Irish mortgages from private equity giant Lone Star, and is currently seeking to refinance the portfolio in the bond markets, according to market sources, writes Joe Brennan.

Planning permission for apartments shot up by almost 33 per cent in the first quarter, although a significant fall in permissions for houses caused the total number of properties getting the green light to be lower than the first quarter of 2018. Peter Hamilton reports.

Caveat says that the best way out of our current housing crisis will be paved with measures about which the left will chafe.

Our Friday columnist John FitzGerald ponders where all the growth is coming from.

“If there is a hard Brexit we will definitely see gaps on shelves,” Glenisk managing director Vincent Cleary tells Brexit Proof.

One of the classic female covers is women playing down the fact they have children for fear of the “motherhood penalty” – being seen as potentially unreliable. Olive Keogh on ‘covering’ at work.

Is the Government’s climate change plan just hot air? Peter Hamilton takes its temperature.

Wild Geese meets Sarah McGourty who has brought traditional Irish sweets to Malta.

In our Managing Work slot Lorraine Morgan warns us that crowd funding is not simply about asking for money.

“Founders are overrated,” Brian Halligan, co-founder of Hubspot, tells Ciara O’Brien in this week’s interview. “If I left tomorrow Hubspot would be fine. We have lots of good talent; they would power on.”

In Planet Business Laura Slattery crunches the number and raises an eyebrow at the week’s activities.

