Donald Trump confirms he will meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15th

US president Donald Trump is to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska next Friday, August 15th. The news follows Mr Putin’s failure to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine by Friday’s deadline, which had been set by the US.

Prior to announcing next week’s meeting, Mr Trump said an end to the Ukraine war would have to involve “some swapping of territories”. He added that it would be to the “betterment of both” countries.

The US president confirmed the date and location of his meeting with Mr Putin in a post on his Truth Social, saying: “The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield had expressed little hope for a diplomatic solution to the war as Mr Trump’s deadline arrived for the Kremlin to make peace.

Exasperated that Mr Putin did not heed his calls to stop bombing Ukrainian cities, Mr Trump almost two weeks ago moved up his ultimatum to impose additional sanctions on Russia and introduce secondary tariffs targeting countries that buy Russian oil if the Kremlin did not move toward a settlement.

More to follow.

