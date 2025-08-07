St Patrick’s Athletic v Besiktas live updates: Conference League third qualifying round

All set ✔️



ℹ️ We’ll have a huge crowd at the game with 7,500 of the 8,000 home tickets now sold out



🅿️ Please note, no supporter parking is available at Tallaght Staidum, parking is available in The Square Tallaght (Level 3) which is 5 minutes walk from the ground #StPatsFC… pic.twitter.com/4io20hCafW — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) August 7, 2025

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Uefa Conference League third qualifying round between St Patrick’s Athletic and Besiktas from Tallaght Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Pat’s will look to follow in the footsteps of Shelbourne last night in pulling off a big upset in Europe but their task is even greater tonight against one of the big three from Turkey’s Süper Lig, with many times the budget. Their manager is the former Manchester United one Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and they have a few recognisable faces – former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, and Portugal internationals Rafa Silva and Joao Mario to name a few.

St Pat’s managed to keep Turkish opposition, İstanbul Başakşehir, to a goalless draw at home in the Conference League qualifiers last year however, and Stephen Kenny will be looking for a similar performance tonight.