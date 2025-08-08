An Post ‘continuing’ work to rectify customer direct debits ‘error’

On Friday morning, a spokeswoman for An Post said that “work is continuing to rectify the issue” and that it will update on progress later. Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

An Post said it is still working to rectify an issue that is holding up direct debit payments for some of its around 90,000 current account customers.

The State-owned postal group confirmed on Thursday evening that it was “working to correct an error” that led to some direct debits being recalled incorrectly, meaning vendors did not receive customer payments despite the money appearing to leave their An Post Money accounts.

On Friday morning, a spokeswoman for An Post said that “work is continuing to rectify the issue” and that it will update on progress later.

She said the postal operator continues to expect the error to be resolved by midday on Friday.

It is not clear how many customers have been impacted by the error. An Post had some 90,000 current account customers in 2024, according to its most recent annual report, but the postal service said the issue only affected those with direct debit payments scheduled for Thursday.

The spokeswoman said the error affected only a “small number” of An Post Money account holders.

One customer told The Irish Times they were alerted to the issue when their mobile phone network operator did not receive a regular payment from their An Post Money current account.

The money had left the account, they said, but had not been received by the vendor, and An Post was unable to tell them when the money would be returned.

The customer said they were advised by An Post to pay the vendor directly instead.

The spokeswoman for An Post said: “We are not advising [and never did advise] customers to make payments directly to any vendors.”

The Central Bank of Ireland, which regulates An Post Money, was approached for comment.